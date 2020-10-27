York County has only nine new COVID-19 cases in three days

YORK – While there were 67 new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District in the last three days, only nine of those were in York County.

With recent figures coming in the double digits lately for the county, going below 10 is an improvement.

Health officials say the greatest majority of those cases were in Seward County – where there were 43.

Butler County has had 12 new cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And Polk County has had two new cases – also a vast improvement compared to the recent spikes in the last month.

So far, there have been 1,453 COVID-19 cases in the health district, since the pandemic began. The cumulative total in York County is now at 455. The cumulative total in Seward County is now at 517. There have been 271 cases in Butler County and 210 in Polk County.

So far, there have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in the health district.

Testing continues in all four counties. So far, there have been 3,797 people tested in York County. In Seward County, 3,644 people have been tested. In Butler County, 2,036 people have been tested. And in Polk County, 1,001 have been tested.