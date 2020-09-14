York County has first COVID-19-related death

YORK – The first death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in York County.
Officials from the Four Corners Health District say a man in his 70s, who was hospitalized, has died.
Also, a third death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Seward County – that of a woman in her 80s who had also been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
This was the third COVID-19 related death reported in the Four Corners Health District in the past week, bringing the total number of deaths to six. Butler, Polk and York Counties have each had one death and Seward County has had three.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in York County is now at 135. This is the total number of cases that have occurred since the pandemic began.
The cumulative number of cases in Seward County is now at 206. The case total in Butler County is now at 100. And the cumulative total in Polk County is at 38.
The total number of cases in the health district is now at 470 with 171 considered to be active. So far, 302 people have fully recovered.
Meanwhile, the district’s risk dial has improved.
The risk dial is updated weekly and indicates the level of risk determined by a number of factors.
The risk dial categorizes risk as green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk), orange (high risk) and red (severe risk).
The dial also numerically categorizes the risk. Zero to one is green (low), 1-2 is yellow (moderate), 2-3 is orange (high) and 3-4 is red (severe).
Last week, the risk dial was at 2.0 – directly between the yellow and orange categories.
Now, it has moved down to 1.81, back into the yellow category. This is also better than where it was two weeks ago.
Testing continues throughout the health district. Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,306 tests conducted in York County; 2,536 in Seward County; 1,336 in Butler County; and 605 in Polk County.
Regarding hospitalizations, there have been eight in York County; 10 in Seward County; seven in Butler County; and three in Polk County.
