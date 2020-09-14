York County has first COVID-19-related death

YORK – The first death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in York County.

Officials from the Four Corners Health District say a man in his 70s, who was hospitalized, has died.

Also, a third death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Seward County – that of a woman in her 80s who had also been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

This was the third COVID-19 related death reported in the Four Corners Health District in the past week, bringing the total number of deaths to six. Butler, Polk and York Counties have each had one death and Seward County has had three.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in York County is now at 135. This is the total number of cases that have occurred since the pandemic began.

The cumulative number of cases in Seward County is now at 206. The case total in Butler County is now at 100. And the cumulative total in Polk County is at 38.

The total number of cases in the health district is now at 470 with 171 considered to be active. So far, 302 people have fully recovered.

Meanwhile, the district’s risk dial has improved.