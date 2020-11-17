York County has 31 new COVID-19 cases in two days

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting that there have been 31 new cases of COVID-19 in York County in the last three days (Nov. 14-16), bringing the cumulative total here to 845.

Seward County has had 47 new cases in that same timeframe, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,031.

Butler County has 21 new cases, bringing the total there to 445.

And Polk County has had 16 new cases, bringing the cumulative total in that county to 347.

In the health district, there have been an additional 115 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 2,668.

Health officials say there have been 864 new cases in the past 14 days, with 408 of those recorded in the past week.

Testing continues to be active throughout the district. The following are the number of cases conducted in each county since the pandemic began: York, 4,541; Seward, 4,388; Polk, 1,179; Butler, 2,356.

Regarding hospitalizations, the following are the number of people in each county that have had to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began: York, 28; Seward, 56; Butler, 19; and Polk, 17.

The risk dial for the health district remains in the “severe” or red category. It is currently at the worst positioning on the dial since the risk gauge was created.

