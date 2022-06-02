York County had its highest number of probationers ever

YORK – In 2021, York County had its highest number of people on probation ever, according to a report made this week by Carrie Rodriguez, director of District 5 Probation.

Rodriguez made her annual report for the York County Commissioners during their regular meeting and said there were 506 people, in York County, who were on probation during the 2021 calendar year.

That compares to 318 in 2020; 361 in 2019; 299 in 2018; and 290 in 2017.

She said the number correlates with the higher number of people charged with and convicted of felonies.

In 2021, of the 506 probationers, 461 were adults and 45 were juveniles.

Of the adults, 72% were men and 28% were women. When it came to the juveniles, 94% were male and just 6% were female.

She said the recidivism rate for York County, for adults who completed probation, shows that 76% have had no new law violations and 24% have had new law violations.

Rodriguez says probation and post-release supervision continue to be effective, according to a study done by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Regarding post-release supervision, the study said “individuals who recidivated attended fewer classes during post release supervision than did those who did not. The fewer the sessions attended, the higher the likelihood of recidivism. Most importantly and most interestingly, releasees who attended more classes during post release supervision were less likely to recidivate regardless of whether they had a prior incarceration or not, even though those with prior incarcerations were more likely to recidivate overall. Therefore, attending classes served to offset some of the effects of prior criminal history.”

She also noted the problem solving court success in the joint effort between York and Seward County – as 68% of participants graduated and 32% were terminated from the program. Of those who graduated, 87% have had no new law violations with only 13% being re-arrested for further offenses.

Probation does random drug tests on all probationers – in 2021, 4,419 drug tests were collected from probationers.

Rodriguez told the commissioners the cost of probation is much lower than the cost of incarceration. She presented numbers that reflected that, noting these figures were from 2019, so the costs are likely higher than presented. The cost of juvenile probation, per day, is $20.99, adult lower-risk probation is $4.51 a day; adult high-risk probation is $6.67 per day; while prison on average costs $105.83 a day per inmate and the average cost of jail in District 5 per inmate is $54.40.

She also noted that if York County had to expressly pay for all the probation services that are provided here, it would cost the county $1,120,370.75 a year. Because it is mostly funded by the state, the cost to the county is much lower than that. The county’s costs include providing workspace for the probation office and $32,970 as the county’s cost share with other counties in District 5.

She noted that the requested amount for the next fiscal year for York County has gone up by approximately $2,000 over last year due to the growth in usage and the population.

The commissioners will consider the request when they formulate the budget for the next fiscal year – which will be done over the course of the summer with budget approval in the early fall.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.