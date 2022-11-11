York County drug charges dismissed against Iowa man

YORK – Felony drug charges against a 33-year-old Iowa man have been dismissed in York County District Court.

Danny Joe Oscar Butts of Des Moines, Iowa, was initially charged with three felonies but all of those were dismissed on a state’s motion.

The case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol had a conversation with the occupants of a vehicle after strange driving patterns on Interstate 80. When they stopped at the York interchange, the trooper made comment.

The trooper alleged Butts’ demeanor changed and the trooper said he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found multiple bags of marijuana, 31 boxes containing 3.5 grams each of marijuana, one heat-sealed bag containing 1.03 pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of THC wax, two containers of marijuana weighing 51 grams.

Troopers said in court documents that Butts was extremely “argumentative and agitated.” It was noted Butts had a suspended license and a positive criminal history for multiple assault convictions and theft.

In this situation, the case was dismissed and Butts will not face any possible conviction.