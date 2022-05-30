York County District Judge Stecker sits with Nebraska Supreme Court

YORK – York County’s District Judge James Stecker was invited recently to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Judge Stecker heard arguments in the case of In re Trust of Matthews. In this case, a bequest was made through a revocable trust in three equal shares to the Visiting Nurses Association, Salvation Army, and Pella Evangelical Lutheran Church (Pella). When Pella ceased to exist, the Nebraska Synod of the Evangelical Church in America (Nebraska Synod) sought to intervene and take Pella’s share. The county court found that Nebraska Synod had not met its burden to be a charitable successor to Pella.

He sat in place of Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, who was recused from the case. The court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Seven justices make up the Nebraska Supreme Court: Chief Justice Mike Heavican and six associate justices. On occasion, a justice must recuse him or herself from a case, and a judge from a district court or the Court of Appeals is asked to sit with the Supreme Court.

Judge Stecker serves in the Fifth Judicial District, presiding mainly in York and Seward Counties.

Judge Stecker earned his juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1979. He went on to work as a law clerk in Lexington and Central City, before becoming the deputy county attorney in Dawson County. He then went on to be a partner with the Robak and Stecker law firm before having his own practice from 1999-2013. It was in 2013 that he was chosen for the district judgeship in this area.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.