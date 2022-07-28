York County dispatchers recognized for exceptional work

YORK – Two dispatchers with the York County Emergency Communications Center were honored this week and recognized for their exceptional work.

Honored were Kaylie Ruiz and Rachel Borges.

Ruiz has been working with York County 911 for 3 ½ years with one year as a communications training officer.

Borges has been with York County 911 for 1 ½ years with 4 ½ years prior telecommunicator experience with Seward County 911 and Nebraska State Patrol Communications.

Leila Luft, director of the YCCC, presented plaques to both during this week’s meeting of the York County Commissioners. Also present to show their support of Ruiz and Borges were officers with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department.

“As some of you know, I recently developed an employee awards and recognition program in April,” Luft said. “The highest-decorated award in our program is the YCCC Commendation Award. It is awarded to any member of the department for exceptional performance of their duty, which significantly contributes to advancing the mission and values of the department. The nominated party’s actions shall go beyond that required of the communication officer’s duty assignment and the actions shall have demonstrated good judgment and procedures.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off this recognition program than to award these two high-performing communications officers with me today,” Luft said.

“On February 8, 2022, York County deputies engaged in a vehicular pursuit involving an armed suicidal subject,” Luft continued. “Both Kaylie and Rachel immediately activated into their respective roles as primary and secondary pursuit dispatchers according to our policy and procedure. They performed above and beyond their duty assignment by proactively notifying and requesting aid from outside agencies, patching talk groups for interoperability and using the echo procedure of repeating radio traffic and incident-related information, allowing for exceptional communication between all agencies involved. When the vehicular pursuit resulted in a train crash, both dispatchers transitioned into support roles for all involved agencies, all the while handling other emergencies coming into the communications center.

“This is the type of professionalism I strive for our communications center to produce,” Luft said. “I commend you both for demonstrating an understanding and mastery in action of the mission and values of the York County Communications Center for exceptional performance of your duty in extreme circumstances.”

The communications officers were presented the plaques as well as resounding applause from those in attendance.

“The people in uniform who are here – the officers – they know what you do each and every day. We just know that it happens and we truly appreciate what you do,” York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said.