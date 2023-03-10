YORK COUNTY – York County deputies assisted with a high speed pursuit on Interstate 80 on Saturday, March 4, which resulted in a Canadian citizen being arrested.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy with the Seward County Interdiction Task Force attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Chevy Tahoe for numerous traffic violations.

The driver failed to comply and fled westbound on Interstate 80 at a high rate of speed. The York County Sheriffs Department and the Nebraska State Patrol were notified and assisted with the pursuit.

Spike strips were deployed near mile marker 327 (three miles west of the Giltner exit), resulting in the deflation of three of the vehicle’s tires.

The motorist pulled to the shoulder and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators say a search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of a loaded handgun in the center console and 6.5 pounds of MDMA (Ecstasy).

The motorist was taken to the Seward County Jail, pending further court action.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.