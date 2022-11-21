York County defendant indicted in federal court

YORK – A 31-year-old Illinois woman who pleaded not guilty in York County District Court to having 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car at the I-80 rest area west of York has been indicted in federal court.

Monica Morales of Mount Prospect, Illinois, was locally charged with possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine, which is a Class 1D felony, that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison; being in the possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw Morales’ vehicle on Interstate 80 and noted it was without a front license plate. He saw the Missouri vehicle pull into the rest area and Morales exit the vehicle. When he spoke with Morales, he detected the odor of marijuana and a search was conducted of the vehicle.

During the search, troopers found a pink luggage bag with nine air-sealed bags of methamphetamine and an unsealed bag containing the same. The total weight was 10.66 pounds, which is a significant amount. They also found a gun, brand Sig Sauer P365.

During their conversation, Morales allegedly told troopers she was coming from Los Angeles and was headed to Chicago.

She was arrested and charged.

This week, she was charged in a two-count federal indictment.

The first federal count charges Morales with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. The penalty if convicted is not less than 10 years and up to life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, not less than five years and up to life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

The second federal county charges Morales with possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. The penalty, if convicted, is five years to life in prison (consecutive to any other sentence), a $250,000 fine, a term of five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.