York County cumulative COVID cases surpass the 1,000 mark

YORK – Over the Thanksgiving holiday into Friday, there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, which brought the cumulative number of cases over the 1,000 mark.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,015 COVID-19 cases in this county, according to the Four Corners Health Department.
Considering the latest population figure for the county is 13,772, 7.37 percent of the county’s population has had COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
In the Four Corners Health District, over the course of the Thanksgiving holiday (into Friday) there were 72 new cases reported. Seward County had 23 new cases bringing the total there to 1,260. Butler County had 21 new cases, bringing the total there to 576. Polk County has had one new case, bringing the total there to 407.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district is now at 3,258. There have been 705 new cases in the past 14 days, with 332 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.
Over the past seven days, there have been 113 new cases in York County; 120 in Seward County; 74 in Butler County; and 25 in Polk County.
All age groups continue to be affected by the virus. In the past seven days, in the health district, the highest percentage of cases were in the20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s – with 14-16 cases in each age group. The lowest numbers of cases were in the age group of children – 0-12 – where there were only five, and in the age group of those in their 80s where there were only three.
One bit of good news is that the risk dial for the health district has slightly improved. It remains in the red category – severe. However, last week, the setting was at 3.25 and this week it was moved to 3.19.
