York County COVID cases finally slowing

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases is finally slowing.

In the time span of July 10-13, there were only two new cases in the county, bringing the cumulative total to 1,845.

This comes after a surge in the last few weeks, stemming from two separate outbreaks.

In the timeframe of July 10-13, there were only seven new cases in the entire Four Corners Health District, with four in Seward County. There was one new case in Butler County and no new cases in Polk County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of July 13, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the health district reached 5,341. There were 27 new cases in the previous 14 days, health officials say, with 11 of those in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, vaccination clinics at Four Corners continue.

A walk-in clinic with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (for those who are 18 years old and older) will be held on Thursday, July 15. A walk-in clinic will be held with Pfizer (for those who are 12 years old and older) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Tuesday, July 20. Both clinics will be at the Four Corners offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York from noon until 4 p.m. There is no charge for the vaccine.