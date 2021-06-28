York County continues to see surge in COVID cases, variants identified

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases in York County and officials say two variants have been identified here.
The uptick, health officials say, “is due to two separate outbreaks in the community, which are happening simultaneously. Several of the earlier test results have been sequenced, and two variants of concern were confirmed on Friday, June 25, including the Delta (B.1.617) and P1 (first seen in Brazil) variants. Both of these variants are more contagious and easily spread than the earlier COVID seen last winter. The most important action we can take at this moment is to get vaccinated so that these variants do not spread further into the community.”
Between June 23 and 35, there were 18 new cases in the health district – 16 were in York County.
The surge in new cases brings the cumulative case number here over the 1,800 mark – at 1,809.
The other two cases were in Polk County.
As of June 25, the total cumulative number of cases in the health district was 5,291. There were 38 new cases in the past two weeks with 36 of recorded in the past seven days.
During the past seven days, there were 32 new cases in York County and four in Polk County. There were no new cases in Butler or Seward Counties.
The breakdown in ages of those with these new cases was as follows: 0-12 years of age, seven; teens, eight; 20s, six; 30s, one; 40s, seven; 50s, two; 60s, one; and 80s, four.
Four Corners Health Department will be holding two walk-in clinics this week. A walk-in clinic will be held with Pfizer (for those who are 12 years old and older) and Johnson & Johnson (for those who are 18 years old and older) vaccines on Tuesday, June 29. A walk-in clinic with Moderna vaccine (for ages 18 and over) will be held on Thursday, July 1. Both clinics will be held at the Four Corners offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York, from noon until 4 p.m. There is no charge for the vaccine.