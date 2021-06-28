York County continues to see surge in COVID cases, variants identified

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases in York County and officials say two variants have been identified here.

The uptick, health officials say, “is due to two separate outbreaks in the community, which are happening simultaneously. Several of the earlier test results have been sequenced, and two variants of concern were confirmed on Friday, June 25, including the Delta (B.1.617) and P1 (first seen in Brazil) variants. Both of these variants are more contagious and easily spread than the earlier COVID seen last winter. The most important action we can take at this moment is to get vaccinated so that these variants do not spread further into the community.”

Between June 23 and 35, there were 18 new cases in the health district – 16 were in York County.

The surge in new cases brings the cumulative case number here over the 1,800 mark – at 1,809.

The other two cases were in Polk County.

As of June 25, the total cumulative number of cases in the health district was 5,291. There were 38 new cases in the past two weeks with 36 of recorded in the past seven days.