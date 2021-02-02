York County continues to lead the way with new COVID cases in health district

YORK – York County continues to have the most new COVID-19 cases among the four counties in the Four Corners Health District.

In the past three days (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) there were 22 new COVID-19 cases in the health district, with 12 of those being in York County.

York County’s cumulative total of cases is now at 1,589.

Polk County had five new cases, in that three-day timeframe, bringing the total there to 521.

Seward County had only three, bringing the total there to 1,778.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And Butler County had only two, bringing the cumulative total there to 802.

As of February 1, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,690. There were 169 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 67 of those cases recorded in the past seven days, according to Four Corners health officials.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 68 COVID-related deaths in the health district.