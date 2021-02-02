York County continues to lead the way with new COVID cases in health district

YORK – York County continues to have the most new COVID-19 cases among the four counties in the Four Corners Health District.
In the past three days (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) there were 22 new COVID-19 cases in the health district, with 12 of those being in York County.
York County’s cumulative total of cases is now at 1,589.
Polk County had five new cases, in that three-day timeframe, bringing the total there to 521.
Seward County had only three, bringing the total there to 1,778.
And Butler County had only two, bringing the cumulative total there to 802.
As of February 1, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,690. There were 169 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 67 of those cases recorded in the past seven days, according to Four Corners health officials.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 68 COVID-related deaths in the health district.
Regarding hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, there have been 64 York County residents hospitalized. The total cumulative numbers of hospitalizations of residents in the other counties in the health district are so far: Seward County, 88; Butler County, 29; and Polk County, 26.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 6,058 tests administered in York County; 5,813 given in Seward County; 3,068 in Butler County; and 1,570 in Polk County.
The health district is currently in the yellow category of the risk dial, which indicates moderate risk – better than the high and severe risk categories that had been seen in recent months.
The health district is currently in Phase 1B of vaccinations. This week’s vaccination clinic will be for those who are 64 years of age and older.