York County Commissioners to hold last meeting of 2022

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be holding their very last meeting of 2022 when they convene in regular session on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27.

One topic that might draw interest from the public is in reference to “education on carbon pipelines and discussion about landowner property rights.”

While this conversation will be regarding carbon pipelines and landowner property rights in general, there is a point to why the conversation is happening. The county will soon be looking at zoning regulations regarding pipelines, solar fields and wind farms, in order to establish rules that don’t already exist.

At this time, a company called Summit Carbon Solutions is in the process of obtaining land easements in order to build a pipeline carrying carbon dioxide from many Midwestern ethanol plants to a sequester site in North Dakota.

The Green Plains ethanol plant east of York would be one of the participating plants; therefore, the pipeline would run through York County, from the Green Plains site to Central City. The proposed line, in York County, would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

Company representatives have said ethanol plants would benefit from the capture process because it would qualify them for tax incentives as well as allow them to charge a premium cost for their product. The Summit company then would share in the increase of revenue. Ethanol plants are paying nothing for this project – the company shares in their increased premiums for cutting their carbon emissions. The company’s investment will be $4.5 billion and no government subsidies or assistance are to be used, Summit representatives have said in past meetings.

This project will be the development of the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world.

Company officials said earlier they have acquired 46% of the easements they need in Nebraska. They did not provide specifications as to how many easements they have acquired in York County – but they did note in an earlier announcement that they have acquired more than 60% of the needed easements in Dakota, Merrick and Stanton Counties.

The target date for the construction of the pipeline continues to be August, 2023.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda for the county board:

• The commissioners will have another discussion about grants for the juvenile diversion program.

• They will hold a public hearing regarding a proposed liquor license for Blended Distilling.

• The board will also have a conversation about whether elected officials meet all requirements and qualifications to take office, prior to being sworn in at the start of January.

• The annual list of motor vehicle tax exemptions will be presented to the commissioners, as the board of equalization, for blanket approval.

• They will also consider tax roll corrections. During the commissioners’ last meeting, it was noted that wrong information was printed on tax statements for property owners in the McCool School District and corrections will need to be made.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room on the main floor of the courthouse.