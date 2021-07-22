York County Commissioners to have light agenda

YORK – The agenda appears to be light for the York County Commissioners’ meeting next Tuesday, as of now.

They are scheduled to discuss an outside contract involving the county attorney’s office and creating a new fund called the “drug court fund.”

They will meet with Bob Sautter, director of the York County Visitors Bureau, to discuss appointing Doreen Luethje to the YCVB Board of Directors, to fill the seat that was held by Larry Mertens.

As the board of equalization, they will consider an application for a motor vehicle tax exemption filed by Nebraska Lutheran High School regarding a bus.

They will also conduct their quarterly jail visit.

As the meeting is still several days away, it is possible more agenda items might be added before they convene at 8:30 a.m., on July 27.

The public is always encouraged to attend the meeting, which is held in the commissioners’ meeting room on the main floor of the courthouse, next to the clerk’s office. They can also watch and listen via Zoom, online, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84463738035.

