YORK – The York County Commissioners’ preliminary agenda at this point is relatively light, but will likely include more discussion about the 2023-24 budget.

The commissioners will meet Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8:30 a.m.

The county board members have had extensive discussions about the budget formulation in the last few weeks, as cuts had to be made in order to come within lid requirements. Raises were given to employees – although some were pared back compared to what department heads had originally presented – and some projects were amended. There were also slight decreases made regarding payments to outside entities.

The numbers are being placed into the budget formula and there will likely be discussion about where the county sits at this point. The valuation figures have also been certified, which will play a major role in how the budget works out.

On Tuesday’s budget, at this point:

The board will meet with John Cannen from the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

As the board of equalization, they will consider an application from York University for a motor vehicle exemption for a 2019 Ford transit van.

The public can attend in person, with the meeting being held in the commissioners’ room on the main floor of the courthouse, next to the clerk’s office.

Or interested persons can watch online at https://www.facebook.com/people/York-County-Nebraska/100064511569801/?sk=videos

The video recordings are also available on the county’s website at https://www.yorkcounty.ne.gov/county-board