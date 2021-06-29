York County Commissioners pass resolution against president's 30x30 order

Two weeks ago, Commissioner Bill Bamesberger brought forward a motion to pass the resolution, but some of the other members of the county board wanted more time to read the executive order, as well as the “America the Beautiful” statement regarding the implementation of that order from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“We all had the opportunity to read through these, look at the information put out there, we also had an opportunity to meet with the governor last week as he goes across the state speaking out against 30x30,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “The governor was here in York speaking about this and then he passed his own executive order against 30x30, which he signed on June 24. I looked through the America the Beautiful document, I learned a little during the governor’s speech at the country club. He has his reasons for saying what he does. I agree with some of what he says. As I understand it, a third of the counties in Nebraska have passed this resolution. And national NACO (National Association of County Officials) is aware that Nebraska is the biggest state pushing back against this, which is likely due to our governor’s efforts.”