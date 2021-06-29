York County Commissioners pass resolution against president's 30x30 order

YORK – The York County Commissioners passed a resolution during their regular meeting Tuesday morning, officially declaring their concern about the president’s 30x30 executive order to have 30% of the nation’s land and water in conservation status by 2030.
The resolution also states their intent to continue to monitor the federal government’s actions in achieving that goal – information about which remains to be unseen, they said.
Two weeks ago, Commissioner Bill Bamesberger brought forward a motion to pass the resolution, but some of the other members of the county board wanted more time to read the executive order, as well as the “America the Beautiful” statement regarding the implementation of that order from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
“We all had the opportunity to read through these, look at the information put out there, we also had an opportunity to meet with the governor last week as he goes across the state speaking out against 30x30,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “The governor was here in York speaking about this and then he passed his own executive order against 30x30, which he signed on June 24. I looked through the America the Beautiful document, I learned a little during the governor’s speech at the country club. He has his reasons for saying what he does. I agree with some of what he says. As I understand it, a third of the counties in Nebraska have passed this resolution. And national NACO (National Association of County Officials) is aware that Nebraska is the biggest state pushing back against this, which is likely due to our governor’s efforts.”
“We need to take a stand,” Commissioner Bamesberger said. “I’m tired of government control. If we don’t oppose this directive, we will enable this country to be sold down the tube in a hand basket. I’m ready to make the same motion I made at our last meeting.”
“Will this be a proclamation or a resolution?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.
“Anyway we choose to do it,” Bamesberger responded. “I just feel a resolution has more validity.”
“I agree with you that less government control is better,” Grotz said. “I read through these also and there’s not a lot of concrete action or information in it. It is very vague and that’s very concerning. I agree, the less control by the federal government, the better.”
The biggest questions coming out of recent 30x30 conversations was how the federal government intends to gain control of that much land in the country – in Nebraska, 97% of all the land is privately owned. And that has many speculating that the intent is a federal land grab.
“Once we allow this to happen, it’s permanent,” Bamesberger said further. “To take away 30% of our farm ground – from the most proficient people in the nation?”
“I was present when Randy (Obermier) talked to national NACO and I got the impression they were exasperated about not getting any information,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “The president has stonewalled and continues to stonewall. I agree with Bill (Bamesberger), we need to do something. We don’t need any more time to do research because there is no information to research. Our job is not just to put gravel on the roads. Our job is to protect the public and private rights of the people and their property in York County.”
Obermier noted that the board is not against forms of conservation and this resolution is based on the lack of information that is being given to the American people.
“I think you are right in that Nebraskans do believe in conservation, our producers are dedication conservationists,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “We just don’t know what is all rooted into this 30x30 order – there are hints of socialism in there and the climate change racket and a lot of things in there that you cannot trust. Our constituency wants to know how their leaders feel at the local level. It’s time for us to do something.”
Bamesberger said he wanted to stay with the same resolution (modeled after other counties’) he had earlier introduced.
“We need to oppose this thing,” Bamesberger said. “Let’s do this.”
The county board also added to the resolution a statement that they support the governor’s executive order against the president’s 30x30 executive order.
Bamesberger again made the motion, which was seconded by Sikes. All the county board members voted for passage of the resolution.