York County Commissioner Paul Buller passes away

YORK – York County Commissioner Paul Buller, 50, of rural York, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 3.
He has served as a county commissioner, representing District 1, for the past 10 years.
As a commissioner, he served on the safety and security committee, the landfill committee and the roads committee for the county.
He worked in the areas of farming and carpentry, was a treasurer for the Friesen Cemetery and was a member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church.
Commissioner Buller said during his most recent campaign for reelection that his goal was to “listen to all residents of York County about any issues they may have. Each commissioner representing their own district gives every part of York County equal representation for what the citizens feel are the most important issues to their area. This allows us to make decisions that are the best for all of York County.
“I have promised to represent the people of my district who elected me,” Buller said before his last election in 2018, also noting he wanted to make sure “county funding was fair for all York County residents.”
Buller’s focus during his terms on the board of commissioners was often on the condition of the county’s roads. He said in an earlier interview, “I am a strong supporter of making sure our roads are safe for the citizens of York County. The road maintenance in the county has gotten better over the years but it will continue to be an ongoing battle due to weather and increased traffic. We have to stay on top of our aging infrastructure. I travel our roads a lot because of my jobs so I see firsthand what condition they are in. I don’t like to spend taxpayers’ money without good justification or reason. I have always welcomed people’s opinions on issues. I think that’s what a county board member should do.”
Funeral services are pending with Metz Mortuary in Henderson.
