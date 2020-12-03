York County Commissioner Paul Buller passes away

YORK – York County Commissioner Paul Buller, 50, of rural York, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 3.

He has served as a county commissioner, representing District 1, for the past 10 years.

As a commissioner, he served on the safety and security committee, the landfill committee and the roads committee for the county.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He worked in the areas of farming and carpentry, was a treasurer for the Friesen Cemetery and was a member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church.

Commissioner Buller said during his most recent campaign for reelection that his goal was to “listen to all residents of York County about any issues they may have. Each commissioner representing their own district gives every part of York County equal representation for what the citizens feel are the most important issues to their area. This allows us to make decisions that are the best for all of York County.

“I have promised to represent the people of my district who elected me,” Buller said before his last election in 2018, also noting he wanted to make sure “county funding was fair for all York County residents.”