York County candidates participate in political forum

McCOOL JUNCTION – This week, a political forum was held featuring the candidates seeking the positions of York County Sheriff and District 3 York County Commissioner. It was held at the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction and was co-sponsored by the York News-Times and KOOL Radio/Nebraska Rural Radio Network.

The event was extremely well attended, with approximately 130 people from York County coming to hear from the candidates.

This forum was particularly important because these two races will ultimately be decided in the May Primary Election, as all the candidates are Republicans.

Featured were commissioner candidates Stan Boehr, Brian Bedient, Steve Warren and John Prusia; and sheriff candidates Paul Vrbka and Scott Wiemer.

Moderating the event were Carrie Colburn from the newspaper and Gene Curtis from the radio station.

The moderators asked questions with the candidates getting two minutes for each of their responses.

To start the evening, the candidates were asked to introduce themselves and talk a little bit about why they were running for local office.

Boehr said, “York County has a lot of exciting things happening. We have two major roadways that cross through our county, broadband is great and will be throughout our county, we have great healthcare services, great schools, this is an exciting time for us. And more and more people want to live in a rural area – they can move here and have a great way of life. We have great recreational areas, a great newspaper and radio station. The industry here – including in our small towns – is amazing. People encouraged me to run due to my experience on other boards and I’m a people person.”

“I grew up in northwest York County; yes, there are people north of Highway 34,” Bedient said, drawing some laughter from the crowd. “I spent my life on the farm and in 4-H as a kid. After high school, I got my degree in education at UNL, came back to York County and was fortunate to be hired in the ‘first class’ at Hamilton Sundstrand. During my career there, I continued my education and received a degree in organizational leadership. I worked in many areas at Sundstrand, managing (a large team) during which I listened to folks and made decisions based on data.”

“I’m from Bradshaw,” Warren said. “I have lived in York County my entire life – I’ve only moved three miles in my entire life. I have served on numerous church boards. I was on the Bradshaw School Board for 12 years and was also chairman. I work for Aurora Co-op. York County has top notch schools and businesses and I want to help improve York County while representing York County. I want to serve District 3 to the best of my ability.”

“I live in Henderson,” Prusia said. “We moved to York County in about 1999, we raised our kids in York as I worked for the York County Sheriff’s Department starting in 2003 in corrections and then graduating to deputy. I worked for the sheriff’s department for 17 years and then was asked to consider joining the Henderson Police Department. I have been at the Henderson Police Department for two years now. I enjoy working with the public and getting to know folks.”

“I’m the York County Sheriff, I’ve been in the sheriff for 3 ½ years now,” said Vrbka. “I’m originally from Pierce, Nebraska, and I started my law enforcement career with the Platte County Sheriff’s Department in 1981. I came to York County as a deputy in 1986, was later promoted to sergeant and worked in that capacity 17 years. I was a canine handler for 10 years. In 2003, I was promoted to second in command by Sheriff Dale Radcliff and served in that capacity until 2018 when I was elected as sheriff.”

“I’ve been in York most of my life and my family has been in York County for five generations,” said Wiemer. “In 1999, I was hired by the York County Sheriff’s Department and was a deputy until 2015. In 2015, my wife and I started self-employment and in 2020, I went back into law enforcement. Seward County had an opening, it was a good fit and I’ve been there ever since.”

The moderators pulled random questions for each of the candidates – no one knew what questions would be asked until the questions were pulled at that moment. The following questions were pulled and answered by the candidates:

“What do you want to see for the future of York County? What would you like to see be accomplished by the county board in the next four years and into the future?”

Boehr responded, “Like I said earlier, York County has so many great things. The greatest asset we have are our kids, Midwest kids with great work ethic. We need to promote to them why not move back here because of where we are located and what we have to offer. I want to encourage entrepreneurship and bringing people back. York County is a great place to live and I want to promote that.”

The same question: “What do you want to see for the future of York County? What would you like to see be accomplished by the county board in the next four years and into the future?” was asked of Bedient.

He responded: “As Stan said, it is extremely important to retain our youth. We have opportunities to grow and expand. York County is ideal in attracting some more light industry, things that could employ 50-100 people. We have what we need to attract and retain great businesses. In the next four years, I’d like to see the county work on economic development, as well as protect our farmland. We need to keep our ag land generating crops and growing livestock.”

Asked of Warren was: “Do you feel the county has been pro-active in the area of economic development?”

“Yes,” Warren responded. “I think we’ve been doing a pretty good job. Like anything, everything takes time, there are a lot of mandates to work through. I need to learn more about some of this, but York County has grown very well.”

Prusia was asked, “What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be a county commissioner?”

“I have 17-plus years of law enforcement experience and I think that would be a benefit to the board and the county as a whole. We have issues now with us having to spend a lot of money on medical bills and housing for jail inmates which is no fault of the sheriff’s department or the county board. I think it’s a lack of communication between the attorneys and I could be a liaison between those two offices.”

Vrbka was asked, “Working in the area of criminal justice has become increasingly more difficult over the past few years – how do you foresee the future for this field and should there be more enhancements in pay for officers in order to recruit and retain?”

“Yes, I do,” Vrbka responded. “A lot of agencies, all over the nation, are facing issues with retention and recruitment. We need increased wages and better benefits. Right now, there just isn’t a lot of interest among people to get into this career area, which is being seen nationally. We can’t afford to lose the good people we have because they are established employees and they are established members of the community, in both corrections and law enforcement.”

Wiemer was asked: “The county sheriff’s department already works with other counties and agencies in a number of ways – do you feel there are others that could be pursued?”

“It is important to do so,” Wiemer said. “It helps reduce crime in local areas and with the sharing of information. There has also been an upgrade in communications, which has been a helpful tool.”

In the next round, Boehr was asked if the county has been pro-active in the area of economic development.

“As much as I know about it and I watch the newspaper, it looks like they are trying,” Boehr said. “It’s important and exciting. I’m all for it and glad to see new growth in York County.”

Bedient was asked if he “has one particular concern regarding the future of York County.”

“I think it would be the retention of youth,” Bedient responded. “People can only make so much money in service type of work and we need to have better paying jobs to attract people.”

Warren was asked, “Do you feel more money should be spent on road work in the county?”

“Roads are a big deal for the county and every year is different because of the weather,” Bedient said. “And times have changed, farming practices have changed, the farming equipment has changed. Every year makes a difference, if it’s dry or wet. The county is doing a good job with the roads.”

The next question went to Prusia, who was asked, “How do you feel about the use of inheritance tax funds for non-tax-supported expenses?”

“I think it’s a good idea,” Prusia said. “As Bill (Commissioner Bamesberger) explained to me recently, the new 911 center was primarily built with inheritance tax money. Those funds didn’t come directly out of our pockets, so to speak, and that fund is currently sitting in the millions. There is a place for it, but we need to be frugal with those funds all the same.”

Vrbka was asked, “What would you like to see be accomplished by the sheriff’s department in the next four years and into the future?”

“We have started a threat assessment team at York High School and I have contacted all the other schools in the county about starting programs there as well, starting in the fall,” Vrbka said. “I recently sent two deputies to Texas for active shooter training and I want to start active shooter training for our local fire departments and other agencies. I also recently spoke with a woman named Nancy Davidson who wants to start a neighborhood watch program and I would like to work with her for this, throughout the county. This could also be a good way, with communication, people saying when they see things happening, to help prevent rural thefts in fields and on farms.”

Wiemer was asked: “How do you see the sheriff’s role in community outreach, speaking with kids, educating senior citizens, etc.?”

“I think it is important for the sheriff to be out and about and be the face of the department,” Wiemer said. “Also to educate people on the prevention side of things. It is important for the sheriff to be out there.”

