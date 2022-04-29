York County candidates discuss thoughts before Primary, Part 2

Editor’s note: This is the second of two installments of coverage from this week’s forum featuring candidates for York County Sheriff and District 3 York County Commissioner.

McCOOL JUNCTION – This week, a political forum was held featuring the candidates seeking the positions of York County Sheriff and District 3 York County Commissioner. It was held at the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction and was co-sponsored by the York News-Times and KOOL Radio/Nebraska Rural Radio Network.

Featured were commissioner candidates Stan Boehr, Brian Bedient, Steve Warren and John Prusia; and sheriff candidates Paul Vrbka and Scott Wiemer.

The moderators pulled random questions for each of the candidates – no one knew what questions would be asked until the questions were pulled at that moment. The following questions were pulled and answered by the candidates:

Boehr was asked, “Do you feel more money should be spent on road work in the county?”

Boehr responded, “I don’t know, I’d like to do some research on how much it costs to maintain a busy gravel road vs. whether it would be more cost effective just to pave it. I’d like to look at that. In York County, we have to keep our roads in good condition, we raise so many commodities and when they have to be delivered, they have to be delivered and the roads have to be good.”

Bedient was asked, “How do you feel about the use of inheritance tax funds for non-tax-supported expenses?”

Bedient said, “My first response is that I’m opposed to spending it for non-funded things but I don’t have the experience as a county commission to say whether good or bad decisions have been made. I’m more concerned about what we will do when the inheritance tax is no longer available. There are constantly bills at the state legislature trying to getting rid of it. We have $6.6 million in the fund now, but we need to know how to fund things without it.”

Warren was asked: “Along with most all other employers at this time, the county has had its share of challenges in retaining and hiring employees. What more do you think the county could do to attract and keep good employees?”

He responded, “Right now, I don’t know anyone with enough employees, it’s a big problem. We have to have competitive wages and benefits and try to keep people here. COVID really turned everything around and we have to try all we can.”

Prusia was asked if he has one particular concern regarding the future of York County.

“I’d say it’s going back to Steve (Warren’s) question, the issue of retaining good employees,” Prusia said. “We have to pay a good wage, we have to invest in our employees, to keep the roads clear, gravel on the roads – we can’t do anything without them.”

Vrbka was asked, “If money was no issue, what’s one area where you’d like to see more spending for the sheriff’s department?”

Vrbka responded, “If money was no issue, well that would be a wish question because it will never happen. But if money would suddenly grow on trees, I’d like to hire more staff for the department and in the jail. I’d like to do more in crime prevention.”

“Security of the courthouse is consistently reviewed. Do you feel more could be done to ensure the safety of officials, staff and the public in this facility?” the moderators asked Wiemer.

“I think more could be done,” Wiemer said. “Security is required in the courtroom, and I’d like to see the building itself also secure although that would be up to the county board. I’d like to see deputies in the facility.”

In the next round of the forum, the candidates were asked the same question: “The county has received $1.3 million in federal COVID recovery funds. In the next year, the county will receive another $1.3 million. The county has until 2024 to determine how those funds can and will be used. If you were a commission, how would you like to see those funds be used?”

Boehr said, “I’d fix every bridge that needs to be fixed, work on the roads, encourage more economic development, work on housing, that’s where I’d like to spend the money.”

“I’d start by increasing employees’ wages as we have a lot of empty positions. We could also use it for tax relief,” Bedient said. “The schools could always use some for improvements and for the roads, do that too.”

“I’d like to see it used to retain our employees, which we need to concentrate on,” Warren said. “We always talk about the roads, maybe we could look at doing some gap paving. And work on the roads, and bridges and everything else.”

“I’ll repeat a lot of what has already been said,” Prusia said. “We have to take care of employees. We have four vacancies right now at the road department – Bill (Commissioner Bamesberger) pushed for them to have a bump in pay. Our insurance for the county is very expensive and if you have a family I don’t know how you afford the insurance offered by the county. Yes, roads and bridges are important but we also have to take care of our employees.”

The sheriff candidates were asked the following question: “Many people incarcerated in county jails are there for drug-related situations. Is there anything the sheriff’s department can do on a county level to help with rehabilitation efforts while jail inmates are awaiting court proceedings?”

Vrbka said, “Yes. We just started a mentor program at the jail which will begin on May 12. We have two volunteers who long ago were drug addicts themselves and they will work with inmates in our pilot program for six months. One of them I knew years ago as an inmate. I told him, back them, he needed to pick a different path because he was on the dark side. He ended up going to the penitentiary for 10 years. And then about a month ago, he called me, saying he was off methamphetamine and he wanted to do this program. We started working on this, and it will be neat to have someone from York County who experienced what these inmates are living, in an effort to help them, to work with our inmates.”

“Yes, there are things we can do,” Wiemer said, to the same question. “If someone is waiting trail, they are assumed innocent. When I was a deputy in York County, there were AA meetings and church services held at the jail and I think that should continue on.”

The commissioner candidates were all then asked their final question: “Currently, a company is pursuing the establishment of a 2,500-acre solar field project between Lushton and McCool Junction. In response, the county planning commission and the county board are preparing to add zoning regulations to the county’s requirements directly associated with the establishment of this type of an operation. What types of zoning regulations do you feel the county should adopt for these types of projects?”

“I’m against that project because your tax dollars are paying for it,” Boehr said. “Whatever zoning possible to avoid it or stop it. If you want to put up your own solar project, fine. But when others want to come in and do it with government dollars, no. Whatever can be done to slow it down or stop the project. I suppose the county should look at things like a quarter-mile setback, things like that. But I think it needs to be stopped.”

“I disagree with the decision to write zoning for solar field projects,” Bedient said, “because they don’t belong in our agricultural areas at all. I worked with Orval Stahr many years ago (when he was zoning administration) and asked why we don’t have these types of projects in our comprehensive plan and he said it was because they don’t belong the agricultural area, especially one this size which would be taking up all that good farm ground.”

Warren responded: “I know this is a huge project, it will affect a lot of people and family farms. We will have to talk about set-backs, barriers and much more. It started out as a 5,000-acre project and now they are down to 2,500. But a lot will have to be done in this situation.”

“To be honest, I don’t know enough about zoning but I do know this is a hot topic,” Prusia said. “The county’s farm ground is best used for just that – crops, livestock, etc.”

All six candidates were allowed to make closing statements.

“Going back to not enough employees, federal policy created this situation and that is a big part of it,” Boehr said. “Now, what to do about it? Talk to your Congressional delegates. I’ve done that many times and I’d be willing to do it again. I’d be excited to be elected. I think we can even more.”

“To close, I’ll finish my introduction,” Bedient said, referring back to the fact he exceeded his allotted time in the beginning of the forum. “About 15-20 years ago, my dad asked me to take over our family farm. Three of my four kids still live in York County. I’m currently employed full time for York County, driving a van for the transportation services. I’m a good listener. The district needs someone who listens to people and then goes back to the county board to work on those issues.”

“I’m glad to be here,” Warren said. “And it’s great that quite a few people showed up. That shows great interest in our county. We have to work to support our employees, roads, bridges, all that goes along with the county work, and keeping industry coming in. York County has been a great place to live.”

“I’d like to thank everyone for coming,” Prusia said. “I’m not a great public speaker but thanks for humoring me, for having us here tonight, and I’d appreciate your thoughts and your votes.”

“I want to thank everyone for all the support I’ve received since I’ve been elected,” Vrbka said. “I’m fortunate I went through the ranks, worked my way up the ladder, and also for Sheriff Radcliff being a mentor to me for 24 years. When he said he was going to retire and asked me to step up, I asked him to stay another 10 years,” Sheriff Vrbka laughed. “We moved forward, I was elected, and have been sheriff for nearly four years now. I feel I’ve worked well with the county, the commissioners. We have great deputies and corrections officers and I respect them all.”

“I agree that Sheriff Radcliff was also a great mentor for me, I also had the opportunity to learn from him,” Wiemer said. “I’d like a more identifiable presence in the communities in the county – I think that would be important for crime prevention, it’s important to be out there and be seen.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.