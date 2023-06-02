This is the chosen week for this type of work to be physically done there, as Monday was a holiday and there is minimal court activity for the rest of the week, Deputy York County Attorney Christopher Johnson told the commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday morning.

“It will take the rest of the week before the office is 100% up and running,” Johnson said. “Everyone is currently working remotely. Zoning, for now . . . there is nowhere to take permits, but we will be physically back as soon as the work is completed. Right now, email is the best way to contact us.”