York County Attorney files as write-in candidate for Seward County Attorney position

YORK – York County Attorney John Lyons has filed as a write-in candidate for the position of Seward County Attorney.

Information from the Seward County Clerk’s office indicates that sitting Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston has filed to seek reelection to that position, as well.

Lyons is being considered a write-in candidate as the filing came in a day after the incumbent deadline. The YNT has received information that he needed to file by the incumbent deadline because he is a current county attorney/elected official, even if that is in York County and Clay County.

He did not file to run for his position in York County.

Lyons is currently the petitioner in a case being considered in federal court, a filing he made in the district court system against the York County Commissioners, as a group and as individuals. The filing came as they sought to remove him from office after he signed a contract with Clay County stating he would be their county attorney while also the county attorney here. The county commissioners had earlier voted to say no to his request to serve both counties, due to the large caseload here.

He contended they could not dictate his decision to also serve Clay County, nor could they remove him from office with a simple vote of the board.

The commissioners have said they can do so, because he was appointed and has allegedly acted inappropriately when utilizing York County resources and staff to serve another county, for which the county is not being reimbursed.

Lyons contends his service for Clay County is not considered private practice – which was barred for York County attorneys in an earlier resolution – and the county board should have no say in whether he works in that capacity or not.

Regardless of the outcome of the legal litigation, Lyons’ term as York County Attorney will end at the end of this year, as he did not file to run for the position in the 2020 election cycle.