York County Aging Services work to protect seniors

YORK -- For nearly 30 years, York County Aging Services has been dedicated to providing long-term care programs for senior citizens in York County.

Lori Byers, director of York County Aging Services, says it is the “first-stop shop” for anyone needing help with care management, applying for Medicare and Medicaid, Medicare Part B and Part D services or needing referrals to appropriate services. All of their services are free with suggested contributions.

One popular service senior citizens are taking advantage of lately is Medicare fraud prevention. Byers said she’s seen a significant number of seniors fall victim to fraud and scams through mail, the phone, the computer, or all three.

Byers said, “The convincing thing is the scammers will give you some information that is correct, and say, ‘oh, but we need you to verify this number,’ which can be quite convincing to a lot of seniors. It could be as simple as trying to sell something they may or may not need, but a lot of it is they are trying to get information so they can hack bank accounts or order fraudulent items. There is Medicare and Medicaid fraud. There is so much fraud out there, and if we can pay attention to those things as consumers, we can avoid it.”

Staff member Carla Green said, “We’ve had a number of clients call and say they’ve received calls from people asking for home addresses. There are quite a few people out there who are even afraid of calling Social Security because they are so scared. They can’t guarantee that they they’re even talking to a Social Security representative”

It is common for senior citizens to receive threats from scammers if they refuse to follow through with a scam.

Byers said, “Sometimes they are sending pretty convincing threats like ‘we’re going to have to send someone out to arrest you if you don’t pay this off,’ or ‘this is the FBI or Social Security services.’ There’s only one instance I can think of where social security will ever call you and that is when you are first applying and they have questions specific to the application. Any other time, it is not Social Security calling. It is a scam.”

Through Nebraska SHIP, a division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, York County Aging Services provides multiple counselors for seniors to talk to if they detect a scam via mail, on the phone, or through the computer.

Byers said, “We’ve had people bring in piles and piles of mail, and we will help them sort through their mail. We can go through all of their letters and tell them if whether or not they have to worry. We help them through the process of blocking calls on their phone. If they gave too much information out, we can go through what steps they need to take to secure their information. We can refer them to the attorney general’s office or refer them to the police department or sheriff’s department if the scam happened locally.”

The best way to avoid fraud from happening, Byers said, is for seniors to be cautious of spam calls and avoid giving personal, identifiable information over the phone. If someone receives a suspicious letter in the mail, call and ask York County Aging Services for assistance.

Byers and Green said to be take precautions when observing national TV ads that encourages people to take immediate action on donating to a cause or fundraiser and resist the urge to act quickly.

Another scam to be aware of are con artists offering “free” roofing inspections or repairs. Making sure a company is licensed and insured, and finding out if they are reputable is necessary to avoid being scammed.

Byers said, “They’re past the ‘This is your grandson and I’m sick,’ and they’re past the ‘This is somebody from Africa, I need you to help me and I’ll return the favor.’ These scams are sophisticated and people have to be careful.”