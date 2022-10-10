York County Ag Hall of Fame inductees honored

YORK – The historic church at Wessels Living History Farm was literally filled to the brim Sunday afternoon as the 2022 York County Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees were honored.

The largest crowd ever to attend the October induction event was on hand as Roger Bailey of McCool Junction and the Hirschfeld brothers – Ross, Ron and Roger – of Benedict became the 79th and 80th inductees.

The York County Ag Hall of Fame was created by the York News-Times in 1999 as part of the newspaper’s Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century. The objective was – and continues to be – to recognize those from the area who have been instrumental in the arena of agriculture.

Each year, nominations are received and two new inductees are selected. Their stories are told and engraved on plaques, so future generations can see how they have played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage.

The inductees and their families are presented with plaques they can take home and then the larger permanent plaques are placed on display in the antique tractor building at Wessels.

Bailey was honored for his entrepreneurial spirit in becoming one of the biggest honey producers in the nation. He has lived in the McCool area his entire life and his fascination with honey bees started when he was just eight years old. His interest in how bees work together and congregate grew over the years – as did his number of hives.

He first brought bees to winter in Texas in 1964, to the Nacogdoches area. He began with 20 locations for his hives and increased to about 100. In order to transport bees, the boxes are moved on large flatbed trucks with nets over them.

His intrigue and passion for honeybees, pollination and honey production never waivered over the span of the past 74 years, and it still exists today.

His childhood passion grew into one of the largest honey production companies in the United States, with operations spanning from North Dakota to Texas primarily, and pollination of the largest almond farms in California.

He has been involved with the National Honey Board and was brought in on many consulting meetings with the Department of Entomology at Texas A&M and later NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) for observation of his bees in space.

Today he still consults the new owners of his business, which continues to thrive and has grown to over 50,000 active hives. And he continues to help young families and individuals around York County in developing their own colonies and learning the process of caring for this very unique form of livestock.

The Hirschfelds were honored together. Roger, Ron and Ross were born and raised in the Benedict area. Ross passed away several years ago – Ron and Roger continue to farm, carrying on the Hirschfelds’ generational legacy. Along with their sons and grandsons, they own and operate about 5,500 acres of cropland; 1,500 acres of grassland; and have about 350 head of cattle which they calve and feed out on their feedlot. Over the years, they’ve raised pigs, farrow to finish, and developed a successful purebred swine operation.

They continue their father’s and grandfather’s belief in diversification in order to support the ongoing family farm effort. Not only did the Hirschfelds continue to raise corn, beans and alfalfa, they ran 350-700 cows and at one point farrowed 1,000 sows. Their goal has always been to add as much value as possible to the product, whether it is grain or four-footed.

In the late 1980s, a Slurrystore and confinement feedlot was added to the farm. The Slurrystore collects the animal waste from the lots and is converted into fertilizer for their cropland.

In staying diversified, the brothers started new partnerships – Triple R Pork and A Cut Above boar studding fueled by Ross’ passion for pigs. Their latest adventure has been a contract with Lincoln Premium Poultry to provide the land for 16 chicken finish barns which produces 4.5 million birds a year. The benefit of this is that the chicken manure is used on Hirschfeld acres.

Between the three, they have had involvement in the Benedict United Methodist Church, the Benedict School Board, York County Ag Society, York County Pork Producers and the Lively Livestock 4-H Club. Ross was a Hall of Fame inductee for the National Spotted Swine Record Association.

It should be noted that Roger, Ron and Ross are the third generation of one family to be honored in the Ag Hall of Fame. Their grandfather, Ernest, and father, J.D., were earlier inducted.

This year’s Ag Hall of Fame was sponsored by Cornerstone Bank. Zach Richert, representing the bank, presented the plaques to the inductees.

Melanie Wilkinson, managing editor of the York News-Times, and Carrie Colburn, publisher of the York News-Times, read the stories of the inductees.

It’s estimated about 130 people were in attendance – a combination of Hirschfeld and Bailey family members as well as well-wishers from the community.

Following the induction ceremony, family photographs were taken and all attendees were able to visit the farm as well as see the Ag Hall of Fame display.