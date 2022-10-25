York County 4-H receives large grant

YORK -- Local farmers Jeremy and Amy Janzen of Henderson recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund, America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to York County 4-H. York County 4-H Extension staff will use the funds to provide hands on educational learning opportunities to all youth in York County.

York Extension Educator Tanya Crawford said, “We feel so honored to receive to receive this $5,000 donation and cannot thank them enough.”

In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000 up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.

For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.

“Each year, we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the way the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition and STEM and ag education.”

Farmers can enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.Americasfarmers.com.