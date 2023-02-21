YORK -- February is Nebraska 4-H Month and five local 4-H clubs are coming together to use their hands to larger service to purchase new playground equipment for the York County fairgrounds.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, all are welcome to join a pancake feed at the Cornerstone Ag and Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be accepting freewill donations for the York County 4-H Fun Zone which will replace the charming, wooden playset that sits next west of sheep and goat barn.

Lively Livestock Leader Amy Pohl said 12 years ago, the Lively Livestock Club alone raised the funds and assembled the wooden playset as a community service project.After all, a huge part of 4-H is creating opportunities for the youth to learn about leadership, citizenship and community service.

Pohl said, “We’ve talked about replacing the playground for a while now. At our January meeting, we decided this is something we need to get serious about. We knew if we wanted to do something bigger, better and more permanent, we would have to ask some of the other clubs in the county to join us in having one, big county-wide 4-H fundraiser and use our hands for larger service.”

The four clubs to team up with Lively Livestock on this project are the McClover Junction 4-H Club, High Point Livestock Club, Waco Livestock Club and Gresham 4-H Club.

High Point Livestock leader Karah Perdue said, “I was in the High Point Club growing up and I don’t ever remember all of the clubs coming together to work on a specific project. This is really special to come together as a group. You know, in the fair, we are competing against one another in a way, and this gives us a chance to come together as a community under the 4-H umbrella.”

Pohl and Perdue shared that people use the Cornerstone building for weddings, graduations, family reunions and other community activities. The charming, wooden playset has been the hang-out spot for most children and their families during summer 4-H camps and workshops.

McClover Junction 4-H leader Dana Hall, a yearly fairgoer, said her family utilizes the playset all year round.

Hall said, “Our family uses it during the fair and the beef progress show. It’s a place where our kids can interact with other kids and play with their fair friends. The sheep and goat barn is right there, so it’s in the perfect location.”

Casey Tonniges of Gresham Livestock added, “A lot of the kids in my club are older, but I still think it’s a great idea for everyone to come together on. The old one has been put to great use and definitely needs to be upgraded and replaced.”

The new play set will feature a climbing structure, slides, musical features, and will have a toddler area for the little ones to play separately from the older individuals.

Waco Livestock leader Lana Hoffschneider said, “It’s fun to have different clubs working together. Our kids have used it several times growing up and going to the York County Fair, so I see the value in having the playground there. A big thank you goes to the community in support of our 4-H clubs. This is a great investment that can benefit many people for a very long time. I also appreciate the work that the organizers like Amy, Dana and Karah are doing to spearhead this project.”

Pohl said the goal for this project is to raise $30,000. The clubs have already raised $4,000 to start.

All of the clubs would like thank businesses and individuals who have donated food and supplies to make the pancake feed happen.

Hall said, “We are hoping this fundraiser will go really well. If someone can't make it on Sunday, they can still deliver a donation to one of us or drop it off at the extension office. Every little bit helps. If you have never been a part of 4-H or have been a part of 4-H and want to do something for the community, we welcome you to be a part of this.”

More information will be released before the 150th anniversary of the York County Fair on the playground and its features.

For any questions, contact Amy Pohl at 402.366.1332, Dana Hall at 402.366.4304, or Karah Perdue at 402.363.3175.