York council meetings now at earlier time

YORK – The York City Council meetings will now be held at an earlier time.

Instead of the 7 p.m. start, meetings will now begin at 5:30 p.m.

York Mayor Barry Redfern said the idea of an earlier start time began as a conversation about city staff getting off work and then having to come back hours later in order to attend a council meeting. As a way to better accommodate everyone, it was suggested that 5:30 p.m. could be a better time slot.

Redfern said the matter went before the city’s ordinance committee and they came back with a recommended change.

The council suspended the rules and went straight to a vote, which was unanimously in favor of changing the time.

Also during this past week’s meeting:

• The council signed off on an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, in which the state will manage the Project Access York endeavor. As York City Administrator Sue Crawford explained, “This is to have the state manage the project, but they will not be charging us anything.” Project Access York is the administration of a $15.6 million federal grant that was awarded to York for an extension of the trail system, the installation of a walking bridge over Highway 81 at the interchange and the installation of other features including outdoor safety items at the schools.

• Dr. Crawford said work will start soon on the new traffic lights structure at David Drive and South Lincoln Avenue. She added that Public Works Director James Paul will be advising the public regarding traffic delays or detours as this takes place.

• The administrator announced that the city’s youth advisory council has started.

• The council agreed to purchase a Chevy Colorado four-door pickup through the state bidding process for $40,288. Paul explained that the city budgeted $48,500 for this vehicle and the city will also be getting money back through the trade-in of an old vehicle. This vehicle will be used by the building inspector. Paul said the pickup is currently in production and will arrive in about 12 weeks.

• During the budget process, the city included funds for a portable litter vacuum that can be used at the landfill, to handle garbage that’s blown around the property by high winds. This week, they accepted a bid from Sourcewell for that piece of equipment, which will cost $22,745. Paul said the budgeted amount was $25,000, so the actual price came in lower than expected. Paul advised that “in talking with the manufacturer, it will arrive in April.”

• The purchase of a SCADA computer from Hydro Optimization and Automation Solutions was approved. Paul explained that this computer “provides alerts regarding the water system’s pressure so it doesn’t go below the state’s standards. It sends alerts to Brandon (Osentowski, water foreman) for added security.” The city had already budgeted $60,000 for this equipment, so it came in lower. The piece of equipment being replaced has been in use for 22 years.

• A plat was considered and approved in the Holthus Subdivision for possible business growth. Dan Aude, assets manager for the city, explained that this pertained to land along Highway 81, north of Auto Zone and Dollar Tree. Aude said, “There’s been some interest in that area and there is a need to allow for three lots there.” Mayor Barry Redfern said this was encouraging news and “we hope to see something go in there.” Aude noted “the utilities and streets are already there. They are just asking to have it divided now.”