York considering $5.50 pay increase for police

Mayor Barry Redfern, who Crawford said helped to negotiate the deal, said, “We want our officers to know the City of York is 100% behind them. With what has been happening with wages in this field recently and our struggles with filling open police positions, we realized that the price of law enforcement has gone up. Hopefully, this will be a positive step in helping with retention and recruitment of police officers for the City of York.”

The mayor talked with all city council members before the negotiations to ensure they would be supportive of an amendment to the contract that raised wages.

Councilman Jeff Pieper said, on behalf of the county, “Our present-day environment provides many challenges for law enforcement officials. Our city administration has identified these challenges and the need to increase the current wages of our police department to be competitive with other agencies for the retention and recruitment of top-notch officers and quality candidates. The council fully supports this investment in personnel, while staying within our budgetary constraints, to provide a safe and healthy environment for our citizens to enjoy and prosper.”

The amendment to the police union contract becomes effective after an affirmation vote by the city council. The only wages impacted will be the wages of police union employees. It will not raise the wages of the Chief of Police or other police support staff.