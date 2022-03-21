York Community Center to open March 30

YORK – York city officials have announced some much anticipated good news -- the York Community Center will open on March 30 at 6 a.m.

The newly renovated community center includes a new Fun City area for kids. Fun City provides activities for kids from toddlers to elementary school, including a ball pit, a bounce house, a music room with a drum kit and stage, a sand table and a room for parties. Fun City will be open during community center hours.

On weeknight evenings from 5-8 p.m., community center staff will supervise the room so members can work out for an hour while their kids enjoy Fun City.

As Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts explained, “With the addition of Fun City, the community center now has activities designed for kids of all ages so that the whole family can come and enjoy the facility.”

The other community center amenities familiar to York residents have been upgraded. The pool has a new filtration and heating system. The locker rooms have new lights and a fresh coat of paint. The gym has a new safety exit. The weight room has a new floor. The downstairs now also has a conference area.

“What you don’t see, but what was an important part of the project are new steel roof beams and a new HVAC system. We’re excited to be opening the building to the public,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “Once the renovation began, we found structural issues that no one expected at the outset that needed to be fixed. Now the building looks great and is structurally sound for future generations with added safety features as well. I can’t wait for my first swim in the pool.”

Community center hours, starting March 30, will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Supervision of children in Fun City for an hour will be available from 5-8 p.m.

All active memberships at the time of the closure will resume March 30. For the first month after opening, all memberships will be 50% off. To see the full fee schedule, visit the Parks and Recreation page on the city website (www.cityofyork.net).

Parks and Recreation staff will be busy this week moving equipment from the auditorium back to the Community Center to prepare for the March 30 opening. As a consequence, the auditorium will be closed March 21 to 31, except for rentals, city officials said. Starting April 1, the auditorium will be open for open recreation Monday through Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

The project at the community center began mostly as an heating and air conditioning project, but once the ceilings were removed for that work, it exposed the fact that rust had seriously corroded the steel beams holding up the roof and other structural issues that needed to be fixed upstairs and downstairs. Asbestos was exposed that needed to be removed and new fire safety measures were required. After a vote by the city council to move the museum to a different location, the project then included renovations to that part of the building. The building ended up being closed for a little over a year, from late February 2021 to the end of March 2022. During the time the building was closed, Parks and Recreation staff provided work out equipment and open rec opportunities in the auditorium, free to the public.