York College's Cocoa and Carols is back

YORK -- It’s back! The ever-popular Cocoa and Carols program will be performed by the York College Celebration Singers from December 9-12.

This family-friendly production will feature secular and sacred Christmas music with choreography.

Performances of the high-energy show will be in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center on the York College campus. Admission is $5 and includes cocoa and cookies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Show director, Amy Fraser, encourages would-be attendees to reserve a ticket early, as shows usually sell out. Performances on December 9, 10 and 11 will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, December 12, the show will be at 2 p.m. Seating begins 30 minutes before the performance.

The show will feature talented students performing a variety of solo and ensemble numbers, including Christmas favorites. The cast includes Mikalya Brant, Zipporah Conway, Justus Coppinger, Luke Dovel, Amanda Fischer, Ross Fraser, Grant Gaer, Ashlee Jimmerson, Bruce Johnson, Leah Lane, Chris Martens, Allison Myers, Isaac Nabb, Kinzie Norton, Maryn Phillips, Bryce Smith, Jordan Strong, Caitlyn Trower, Ian Wallgren and Elizabeth Zaiger.