York College will soon become York University

"President Smith has proven himself to be a thoughtful listener with a visionary spirit," White said. "When we interviewed him, we shared our vision to become York University. We had yet to make it official, but we knew the direction we needed to go. We knew there was no going back. And from Day One, President Smith was in full agreement, and he has been 'all in' since then."

The new campaign will strengthen three strategic areas -- student scholarships, which continue to be the most significant annual need; campus renewal projects, including residence halls, classroom and office updates; and academic resources, which entails endowment opportunities, updated course offerings and state-of-the-art technology.

Richard and Rachel (Nowlin) James, from Wichita, Kan., serve as co-chairs of the campaign. They both attended York College in the mid-to-late-1990s. Richard, an attorney, serves as secretary of the board of trustees, and the couple has been generously supportive of the college for many years.