York College to hold Songfest 2021

YORK -- For more than 40 years York College students have experienced the camaraderie and excitement of Songfest. The longstanding tradition will continue this spring with two shows being presented both in-person and online, April 2-3.
York College’s highest priority is student and community safety. As a result, Songfest will look slightly different this year.
“It will be a new twist on what we’ve always done,” shared Professor Amy Fraser, director of Songfest. “We hope to create a unique Songfest experience highlighting our student’s many talents in different ways.”
I’m Still Standing, hosted in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center, will feature many of York College’s talented students in a variety of ways. After the cancellation of last year’s show, many students are ready to get back on stage.
“This year will be personal and meaningful,” commented Makayla Rowan, Theta Psi president. “Songfest is about bringing us together to create something beautiful and unique. This year’s show will be a true representation of how York College can transform our lives through relationships and creativity.”
Instead of competing, social clubs have been encouraged to create club shows that fit their personality and identity.
“This year, Songfest is about performing rather than competing,” said Hali Giesbrecht, Beta Beta Sigma president. “As a club, we are excited about focusing on enjoying the memories that will be made during this time. Beta is looking forward to Songfest!”
Eleven hosts and hostesses have been selected based on their vocal or instrumental talent. These students include Elias Coppinger, Justus Coppinger, April Fernandez, Amanda Fischer, Ashlee Jimmerson, Thaddaeus Kinney, Leah Lane, Graham Marks, Ian Meek, Maryn Phillips, and Caitlyn Trower.
The hosts and hostesses and social clubs will also be joined by the members of Celebration Singers. Celebration Singers is York College’s small ensemble that functions much like a show choir. In a typical year, this group works hard to put on two shows for the York community and campus. This will be the first time performing for an audience since last spring.
“As someone who has been involved in both Songfest and Celebration Singers for the past few years, I think it's really cool that we get to combine the shows,” shared Justus Coppinger, Sigma Tau president and Songfest host. “Instead of working toward two different goals and two different shows, we all get to put on one cohesive show that will best represent York College.”
In-person and online tickets can be reserved at york.edu/songfest. The 2021 Songfest show is sponsored by Cornerstone Bank and Jensen Lumber.