York College to hold Songfest 2021

YORK -- For more than 40 years York College students have experienced the camaraderie and excitement of Songfest. The longstanding tradition will continue this spring with two shows being presented both in-person and online, April 2-3.

York College’s highest priority is student and community safety. As a result, Songfest will look slightly different this year.

“It will be a new twist on what we’ve always done,” shared Professor Amy Fraser, director of Songfest. “We hope to create a unique Songfest experience highlighting our student’s many talents in different ways.”

I’m Still Standing, hosted in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center, will feature many of York College’s talented students in a variety of ways. After the cancellation of last year’s show, many students are ready to get back on stage.

“This year will be personal and meaningful,” commented Makayla Rowan, Theta Psi president. “Songfest is about bringing us together to create something beautiful and unique. This year’s show will be a true representation of how York College can transform our lives through relationships and creativity.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Instead of competing, social clubs have been encouraged to create club shows that fit their personality and identity.