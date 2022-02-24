York College Theatre presenting comedy play, "Fools"

YORK -- The town of Kulyenchikov has been cursed for 200 years but you won’t find any diseases or ghosts in this Ukrainian town, just chronic stupidity. The York College Theatre Department is currently presenting “Fools” by Neil Simon, through Feb. 27.

The comedy is set in the small village of Kulyenchikov, Ukraine, during the late 19th century. The story follows Leon Tolchinsky, played by senior Christopher Martens, as he accepts a position to educate Sophia, played by junior Kelsey Beck. Upon arriving he finds the citizens of Kulyenchikov doing things that make no sense and discovers that the town has been cursed with chronic stupidity.

Leon’s job is to break the curse but no one tells him that if he stays over 24 hours and fails to break the curse, he too becomes stupid. The problem is he falls in love with Sophia, a girl so stupid, she has only recently learned how to sit down.

“It’s a hilarious show with an amazing cast,” shared Beck, a junior from Laurel, Montana. “There are just so many funny aspects and lines, but there are also some parts that make you think and reflect.”

The cast also includes Dalton Brandt, Avery Campbell, Samantha Crump, Luke Dovel, Eli Embray, Samara Hannel, Leah Lane and Ella Montoya.

This will be the final York College mainstage production for seniors Christopher Martens, Luke Dovel and Ella Montoya.

The cast members express their excitement to share this witty show with the community.

“Fools has it all: fun, intellect and love,” expressed Crump, a junior from Newberg, Oregon.

“We enjoy putting smiles on people's faces and making people laugh,” shared Campbell, a freshman from Abilene, Texas. “That's why we do what we do. This show is sure to entertain.”

“It's not every day you will hear ten awful accents onstage,” mentioned Hannel a senior from Odessa, Mo. “This show will be fun for all ages.”

When asked who should watch the show, “Anyone who want to laugh their tails off,” shared Brandt, a junior from Aurora.

The show is directed by Professor John I. Baker III and assistant directed by student, Alyssa Shaw.

There are several opportunities to join in on the fun. The show opened Thursday and will continue on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center on the York College Campus.

Tickets can be reserved online at york.edu/boxoffice. Tickets are $7 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission.