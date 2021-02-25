York College Theatre offers free in-person performances

YORK -- The York College Theatre Department is currently presenting Radium Girls, through Feb. 28. Both live-streamed and in-person performances are available to the public. In-person seating is limited but the live-streamed performances (held last night on Thursday) and Friday are available to anyone. The performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., through Saturday and at 2 p.m., Sunday in Gurganus Hall.

Radium Girls is D.W. Gregory’s gripping drama inspired by the true story of female laborers who were poisoned and killed by their factory’s radium-based paint. Though Radium Girls ranges from 1918 through the 1940s, the bulk of the narrative is centered on events in New Jersey in the mid-1920s.

The play follows the efforts of dial painter Grace Fryer, played by senior Kyla Gilstrap, as she fights for her day in court. Her chief adversary is her former employer, Arthur Roeder, played by junior Chris Martens, an idealistic man who cannot bring himself to believe that the same element that shrinks tumors could have anything to do with the terrifying rash of illnesses among his employees. As the case goes on, however, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire.