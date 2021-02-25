York College Theatre offers free in-person performances

YORK -- The York College Theatre Department is currently presenting Radium Girls, through Feb. 28. Both live-streamed and in-person performances are available to the public. In-person seating is limited but the live-streamed performances (held last night on Thursday) and Friday are available to anyone. The performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., through Saturday and at 2 p.m., Sunday in Gurganus Hall.
Radium Girls is D.W. Gregory’s gripping drama inspired by the true story of female laborers who were poisoned and killed by their factory’s radium-based paint. Though Radium Girls ranges from 1918 through the 1940s, the bulk of the narrative is centered on events in New Jersey in the mid-1920s.
The play follows the efforts of dial painter Grace Fryer, played by senior Kyla Gilstrap, as she fights for her day in court. Her chief adversary is her former employer, Arthur Roeder, played by junior Chris Martens, an idealistic man who cannot bring himself to believe that the same element that shrinks tumors could have anything to do with the terrifying rash of illnesses among his employees. As the case goes on, however, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire.
“It’s a powerful story that creates a lot of emotion and an important story that changed our society as a whole,” shared Martens. “Learning about history through theatre is one of the best ways to learn about it.”
“It’s real, this actually happened and a lot of people’s lives were affected by it,” replied Gilstrap. “It’s such an inspiring story. These girls had to fight for justice and they changed the course of history. I hope the audience goes on to search for these girls’ stories to learn more about the events that took place.”
Gilstrap and Martens are joined on stage by fellow castmates: Julie Tremaine, Kelsey Beck, Makayla Rowan, Emily Eggar, Alyssa Shaw, Elias Dallmann, Ian Wallgren, Eli Embray, and Delawrence Merritt. The play is directed by John I. Baker III and assistant director Samara Hannel.
To reserve in-person tickets or to access the live stream link visit york.edu/boxoffice. Although tickets are free, donations will be accepted. The house will open 15 minutes prior to the show.