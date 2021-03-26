York College students charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft, fraud and assault

YORK – Court documents indicate that the two men accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, early Sunday morning, March 21, are York College students. Bail for both was set at $125,000, 10 percent.

The men accused are Isaiah Hernandez-Jasso, 20, and Fernando Servin Jr., 20.

The York Police Department was dispatched to 6 Arbor Court in reference to an assault that took place on the college campus, according to the probable cause affidavit filed with the York County Court.

The alleged victim told police he was on a walk, listening to music, around 5 a.m., and was in the area of the college’s prayer chapel when “someone grabbed him from behind and pushed him to the ground. Two individuals punched and kicked him while he was on the ground. He attempted to fight back but could not. He sustained superficial abrasions to both knees. He stated that being punched and kicked caused him pain. The two individuals began going through his pockets but he did not have anything in them. The individuals took the hat he was wearing, which was then on the ground, and ran away.