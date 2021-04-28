York College STEM students receive grant

“The experience of going out into the field, collecting samples, analyzing data, and presenting the information we find will be very beneficial in gaining an overall understanding of the research process,” shared Winkler.

Research opportunities are essential for students pursuing careers in STEM. “It makes students stand out in their graduate school applications,” said Eggar. “It doesn’t matter what field they want to go into, most students will need to know how to do research.”

This opportunity has opened up conversations with other entities in the community, forging new partnerships and opening new doors for future students.

“We really appreciate the NRD’s willingness to be involved in the development of our students,” said Dr. Turnbull. “As a result, groups such as Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have shown an interest in working with our students in future research. These hands-on activities are extremely beneficial in preparing students for their future careers. Our students have real opportunities to do research and internships with a number of companies throughout the nation, including two students who will serve an internship with Bios Partners this summer.”

Eggar and Winkler will spend the summer collecting data and present their findings in the fall.