York College STEM students receive grant

YORK -- STEM students have received funding allowing undergraduate students to gain research experience.
The proposal entitled “Analysis of nutrient levels in surface water in agricultural production areas of the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District” was submitted to Nebraska EPSCoR by professor, Dr. Stacie Turnbull. The proposal was prepared by York College sophomore, Emily Eggar.
The grant is given to five colleges and universities every year.
According to Nebraska EPSCoR, “the Undergraduate Research Experience grant program to provide research experience for selected students in small public and private Nebraska colleges and universities that offer undergraduate degrees related to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).”
“It’s really exciting for me personally and for my career growth but it’s also exciting for the science department,” shared Emily Eggar, a double major in biology and chemistry from Wolf Point, Montana. “We now know what the EPSCoR grant process is like, so future students will be able to benefit from our knowledge and also be able to apply.”
Eggar and Blayne Winkler, a biology major from Lincoln, will be working with Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) in York to provide valuable information surrounding the issue of excess nitrogen in groundwater. The work conducted by the students will examine to what extent nitrate pollution exists in Nebraska’s surface water while also examining other pollutants that may be present as well.
“The experience of going out into the field, collecting samples, analyzing data, and presenting the information we find will be very beneficial in gaining an overall understanding of the research process,” shared Winkler.
Research opportunities are essential for students pursuing careers in STEM. “It makes students stand out in their graduate school applications,” said Eggar. “It doesn’t matter what field they want to go into, most students will need to know how to do research.”
This opportunity has opened up conversations with other entities in the community, forging new partnerships and opening new doors for future students.
“We really appreciate the NRD’s willingness to be involved in the development of our students,” said Dr. Turnbull. “As a result, groups such as Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have shown an interest in working with our students in future research. These hands-on activities are extremely beneficial in preparing students for their future careers. Our students have real opportunities to do research and internships with a number of companies throughout the nation, including two students who will serve an internship with Bios Partners this summer.”
Eggar and Winkler will spend the summer collecting data and present their findings in the fall.