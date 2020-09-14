York College sets enrollment record

YORK -- York College set a record enrollment with 640 students registered for the fall semester. This marks the second straight semester for the college to hit a new high number despite earlier concerns that the pandemic could cause a decrease in numbers.
In response to the news, President Sam Smith stated, “Along with celebrating a new record, we are recognizing the untiring efforts on campus that made it possible. Since I arrived in July, it has been apparent that York College has a team in place that is committed to the success of every student who enrolls. People appreciate and respond to that level of attention.”
The fall enrollment total of 640 surpasses the previous record by more than 120 students. The record-setting increase is driven by the growth of York College Online, both undergraduate and graduate-level programs. An all-time high of 187 graduate students are enrolled this semester, but on-campus enrollment also increased to 437, including a marked increase in students living in campus housing. In addition to a record enrollment, 22 high school students are participating in York College’s dual enrollment program.
“Our enrollment success is due to multiple partners doing outstanding work — admissions office, coaches, business office and student development — understanding and responding admirably to this critical moment in the history of higher education,” said Jared Stark, vice president of enrollment and athletics. “I believe that our model was successful for fall 2020, but more importantly, I believe it is sustainable into the future.”
The increase has provided its own set of challenges for residence life staff in meeting the needs of the college’s traditional on-campus student, but also in holding space open for students who may need to self-quarantine or self-isolate.
“We are grateful to be in a position of needing to figure out the puzzle of housing with additional students on campus this fall,” said vice president for student development, Catherine Seufferlein. “It is tremendously encouraging to see how God continues to bless us in the midst of a pandemic.”
The feeling expressed many times over as the student body arrived in August was how excited they were to actually be on campus, face coverings and all. Despite the daily temperature checks, mask etiquette, and managing the new social distance norms, the overall attitude is upbeat.
Dr. Shane Mountjoy, YC provost, attributes the optimism on campus in large part to how faculty are dedicated to a quality student experience and giving the personal touch, one-on-one, whenever possible.
“York College faculty pride themselves on the experiences they provide students inside and outside the classroom. Academics is important, but so is a student's emotional, social, and spiritual development. It's next to impossible for a student to attend here for four years never having been in the home of a faculty member,” Mountjoy said.
An obvious challenge to this year’s record enrollment and safety protocols is meeting together in large numbers. While daily chapel had to be split this fall, with students choosing which days to attend, opening chapel took place at Levitt Stadium in an effort to gather at least once as a full community.
“Even though our chapel routines will be different, our aim is still to honor our daily rhythm where the campus stops at 10:00 a.m. each morning to pray together, hear from scripture together, and hear from various members of the York College community,” said Dr. Sam Garner, vice president for spiritual development. “The college’s deep commitment on campus for faith development attracts students to the YC experience. Not even a pandemic is going to change who we are at our very core.”
The day before classes began, President Smith shared with the YC faculty and staff, “We don’t know what students will experience on campus this year, but we know the One who does. We don’t know the unseen hurdles in front of us, but we know the One who does. We don’t know the victories we will celebrate this year, but we know the One who does.”
Dr. Smith went on to say, “We can face this year with boldness because the same amazing God who spoke the universe into existence is actively at work in and through us at York College. We will all work together because we know the One who is working through us at YC. I am proud to be serving shoulder to shoulder with you in the trenches here at York College!”
