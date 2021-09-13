York College sees second highest enrollment in its 131-year history

“We are blessed to have amazing students at York College and enrollment starts with them,” shared David Odom, vice-president for enrollment. “Whether they are new to York College or a returning student, there's a trust they place in our community to "create the space" for academic success, spiritual growth, meaningful relationships, and a plethora of extra-curricular opportunities. The challenges of COVID, and there are many, remind us all how important our connections with our students need to be. I'm grateful for the amount of work our faculty and staff dedicate each year to our enrollment efforts.”