York College professor publishes new book

The story of Pershing forms a sort of American western. Born in northern Missouri in 1860, Pershing had childhood memories of the Civil War, including a guerrilla raid on his home town of Laclede. He graduated from West Point in 1886 and was then assigned to the first of many posts out west at a time with the frontier was not yet completely closed. Over the next several years, he was a cavalry officer in New Mexico, South Dakota and Montana, dealing with Native Americans from the Apache to the Lakota. In the midst of those years he also came to Nebraska where he served as commandant of the cadet program — think today’s ROTC — at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.