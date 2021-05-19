York College partners with Creighton University to offer nursing program

YORK -- Students at York College now have a pathway to complete a nursing degree in four years.

York College and Creighton University are forming a “3+1 nursing partnership” in which students complete three years as a York College student followed by a 12-month accelerated nursing program on the CHI Health St. Francis campus in Grand Island. The accelerated Creighton nursing program utilizes community-based education in a program that fills a need in many Nebraska communities.

"I am extremely excited about this 3+1 nursing partnership with Creighton University,” said Dr. Bryan Kretz, assistant professor of biology and chair of the division of science and mathematics. “I believe the combined education and experiences received at York College and Creighton University will amply prepare our students for their future nursing careers."

Incoming and current students are now eligible for admission into the program. Once admitted, students must maintain a minimum GPA and complete a core of prerequisite courses. The accelerated portion of the program enrolls students for 12 months in which they will take 58 credit hours in three semesters. Those who complete the program will graduate with two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in Biology (health services concentration) from York College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Creighton University.

