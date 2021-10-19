York College opens season with musical production

“It's rewarding to watch the story take shape and see our students' artistic growth,” commented Roush, music and percussion director. “This show promises to be energetic and entertaining, and it's always an honor to prepare art for the campus, community, alumni, and friends.”

This will be Chris Martens', a senior from Alden, Minn., thirteenth drama production and first musical at York College.

“The musical has brought its challenges, but it has been an amazing growing experience for me as an actor and future director,” said Martens, who will be playing Leaf Coneybear. “My character struggles with severe ADHD and is often seen as the ‘dumb kid.’ Playing this character has allowed me to gain perspective and has challenged my skill set as an actor.”

The “Spelling Bee” is the first musical production in which Baker, Fraser and Roush have all collaborated on together.

“Doing a musical theatre requires more work than doing a normal drama or music production,” explained Baker. “It allows students to grow three-fold learning experience in performing arts -- acting, singing and movement (choreography).”