York College opens season with musical production

YORK -- Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a delightful den of comedic genius. The musical production will be performed at York College, October 21-24, under the theatre and musical direction of Professor John I. Baker III, Professor Amy M. Fraser and Dr. Clark Roush.
An eclectic group of six junior high students compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Though it does follow the setup of a spelling bee, this Tony award-winning show intertwines incredible songs and hilarious background stories to create a work of comedic genius worthy of its spot on Broadway.
“Often a show is either funny or meaningful,” shared Jason “Eli” Embray, a junior playing the character of Carl Grubenierre. “But there is a thoughtful foundation to all of the humor presented in the show, making it unique. It has a really fun feeling of controlled chaos.”
“Each character brings a different perspective about the spelling bee to the audience,” affirmed Julie Tremaine, a junior playing Marcy Park. “This keeps the show unpredictable and engaging.”
While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the musical shows the tweens spelling their way through a series of “words,” hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.
“It's rewarding to watch the story take shape and see our students' artistic growth,” commented Roush, music and percussion director. “This show promises to be energetic and entertaining, and it's always an honor to prepare art for the campus, community, alumni, and friends.”
This will be Chris Martens', a senior from Alden, Minn., thirteenth drama production and first musical at York College.
“The musical has brought its challenges, but it has been an amazing growing experience for me as an actor and future director,” said Martens, who will be playing Leaf Coneybear. “My character struggles with severe ADHD and is often seen as the ‘dumb kid.’ Playing this character has allowed me to gain perspective and has challenged my skill set as an actor.”
The “Spelling Bee” is the first musical production in which Baker, Fraser and Roush have all collaborated on together.
“Doing a musical theatre requires more work than doing a normal drama or music production,” explained Baker. “It allows students to grow three-fold learning experience in performing arts -- acting, singing and movement (choreography).”
“I’ve enjoyed working with our students in a way that I don’t normally get to,” added Fraser, music and choreography director. “I’m so pleased that not only our students get to experience this, but so do we.”
The cast also includes Zipporah Conway, Elias Dallmann, Luke Dovel, Ashlee Jimmerson, Bruce Johnson, Leah Lane, Isaac Nabb, Alyssa Shaw and Ian Wallgren.
Assistant director is student, Samara Hannel, and on piano accompaniment, Kay Magner.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors. Performances will be held in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center at 1098 East 10th Street. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 24, will feature a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Tickets may be reserved at york.edu/boxoffice and paid for at the box office at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the show