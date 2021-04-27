York College Inducts Students into Alpha Chi

YORK -- The York College chapter of Alpha Chi inducted 14 new members at a ceremony in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center. ​New members inducted were Kelsey Beck, Laurel, Mont.; Sadie Carr, Henderson, Nebr.; Kitra Cody, Cody, Nebr.; Elias Dallmann, York, Nebr.; Amanda Fischer, Grafton, Nebr.; G. Hali Giesbrecht, Henderson, Nebr.; Desma Hamilton, Glenvil, Nebr.; Shiloh Lively, Goshen, Ind.; Amalia Magner, Seward, Nebr.; Kylie Marlin, Kelseyville, Calif.; Pierce Mederios, Mountain Home, Idaho; Alexandre Motta, Sao Paulo, Brazil; Carys Pittman, Bartlett, Tenn.; and Aubrey Winkler, Lincoln, Nebr.

In addressing the new Alpha Chi members, President Sam Smith said, “I wonder if you know how proud we are of you. Your commitment to your education is an amazing reflection upon York College. Simply put, your efforts make us look good and validate the mission of York College.”

Smith talked about potential achievements that were waiting to be realized. “Your induction into Alpha Chi is a bold proclamation that you are talented, you are gifted, and you are capable of achieving success at the highest level. York College and our outstanding faculty have poured into you so that you can now pour into others. I wonder who you will impact, who you will influence, and how you specifically will now, change the world.”

Alpha Chi is an academic honor society that recognizes and promotes excellence in scholarship among college and university students of good character. Classified as a general honor society, meaning that it accepts members from all academic fields, Alpha Chi inducts no more than the top 10 percent of junior, senior, and graduate students at member institutions. Members receive recognition as distinguished students and members of one of the largest college honor societies in the world. Faculty sponsors Dr. Terry Seufferlein, professor of Bible, and Dr. Terence Kite, professor of physics, lead the York College chapter.