York College holds winter graduation

YORK -- York College recently held a ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of 73 students who completed the requirements for graduation after the fall semester.
President Sam Smith welcomed more than 200 guests to the ceremony held in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center. The ceremony marked a momentous occasion as 57 graduates received their master’s degrees, the largest graduate study class in the college’s history.
Alumnus Darrel J. Sears (2001) offered students words of wisdom and encouragement as the commencement speaker. Sears encouraged the graduates to celebrate their accomplishments all while placing their worth in the loving arms of God, not life’s milestones.
Those graduating with a master’s degree included: Derenda Aranda, Katrina Aycock, Erica Babin, Molly Brueggemann, Cheryl Bukacek, Darcy Carson, Marea Gaylene, Josh Cutter, Teresa M. Denney, Heather Dixon, Denise Shurley-Emert, Robert J. Enriquez, Brandy S. Gildon-McCracken, Kaitlynn Grube, Laura Jessie Guenther, Joanna Hall, Brittany Hansen, Darren Hanson, Cole Harpham, Kyle Head, Tyler Helms, Joshua Henry, David M. Hogan II, Carrie Hunter, Katelynn Huskey, Shelby Irwin, Veranda Johnson, Miranda Sue Jordan, Claire Christine Kaup, Brian S. Kennedy, Kristi M. Ladehoff, Rodney Littlejohn, Clay Lube, Lisa Mitchell, Charlette Moss, Kelsey A. Nabity, Jane Nincehelser, Katherine Nixon, Tahler Novotny, Dylan Odom, Kelsey Oliver, Olivia R. Owens, Lacey Palmer, Scott T. Rice, Linda J. Roh, Madison Ross, Bart Scroggins, Kevin Sollenberger, Caroline Sparks, Brittney Sprague, Sally J. Thorne, Alexus Vanlandingham, Amy Wabaunsee, Daniel Wagner, Olivia Wehmuller, Sara E. Wing and Jacki D. Woods.
Graduates completing a bachelor’s degree included: Hayden Brown (Summa Cum Laude), Michelle Cragle, Adriana Cedeno (Summa Cum Laude), Sara Edwards, João Ferraz (Summa Cum Laude), G. Hali Giesbrecht (Summa Cum Laude), Jasmine Hammons, Demauria Haywood, Eric Lenear, Faataga Kendra Mamea, Jazmin Meyer-King, Ja-Waun Moore, Kiara Pesina, Jonathan Thoroughgood and Eduardo Wilges.
York College will hold its spring commencement ceremony on April 30, 2022.