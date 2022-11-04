York College graduate conquers Continental Divide

YORK -- Time on earth is limited. People will pursue extreme sports, explore the greatest heights and conquer their greatest fears just to say they’ve lived life to the fullest. York College graduate Tommy Eckhart checked off the ultimate bucket-list item this year, the Continental Divide Trail.

Tommy, age 25, is no stranger to trail life. Tommy’s father, Milton, said when they lived in Pennsylvania, they had a family friend who hiked the Appalachian Trail that measures 2,190 miles in length and travels through 14 states.

Milton said, “That’s when Tommy got really interested in doing it and we talked about doing it together, so we bought a map of the whole Appalachian Trail and hiked a few parts. So when he was as young as nine, he was already thinking about doing the Appalachian Trail.”

Tommy has worked at national parks, traveled to the most iconic destinations, and has rock-climbed challenging boulders in Nevada and Utah. Tommy said he’s had an itch to hike the Continental Divide for a while.

“The Continental Divide is one of those things that people say is on their bucket list and everyone wants to do,” said Tommy. “No one truly knows how much time they have here. Time is the only true currency and it’s always being spent. When people say they aren’t in a rush to do some of the things they want to do, I can’t say that I think that way.”

The Continental Divide Trail is a 3,100-mile trek that starts at the Mexico border and ends in Canada. The trail goes through five states: New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Due to fire closures this year, the trail was 2,600 miles.

Tommy said he knew it was going to be one of the toughest challenges he’ll ever experience because only 150 to 200 people complete it every year. Tommy said, “I just wanted the challenge and the self-growth. I wanted to get to know myself. You spend a lot time by yourself out there. Days on end you are cut out from all distractions.”

He began his adventure in early May at the starting point of the Mexico and New Mexico border.

There was rarely any shade and the water was very scarce in parts of New Mexico. Tommy said, “The deserts would be so dry, so you’d have to walk 20 miles or more without water, so you have to carry a lot of water and be very intentional with where you take breaks.”

Small villages like Pie Town in New Mexico were much appreciated by Tommy and other hikers who needed water and food breaks, laundry and to do the little dishes they have.

“Being able to shower and do laundry was nice especially when you go from town to town, you are out in the wilderness for three to five days,” said Tommy. To keep things cheap, Tommy said they would easily pack 10 to 12 “stinky hikers” in a hotel room.

Tommy said the most challenging state was Colorado from the elevation. Tommy said, “You are consistently at 12,000 feet. In Southern Colorado, we got there when it was still cold, so that was a quick adjustment coming from the desert. When we got to Central Colorado, it was a monsoon. We were up on exposed mountain ridges with lightning storms.”

Sprinting down mountains just to the tree line gave Tommy a thrill. He said he’s still processing the “crazy experience.” While on the trail, Tommy and his fellow hikers encountered a lot of wildlife including grizzly bears, black bears, cranes, badgers and mountain lions.

“My friend had a stare down with mountain lion standing 15 feet away,” said Tommy.

Mind over matter was the biggest lesson Tommy learned on his journey. “It was a simply act of walking, but everything about the trail was 90 percent mental under the conditions you face, how well you logistically plan and prepare, you have to be able to control your mind,” said Tommy. “I think if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

The most impactful moment was when Tommy hit the Wyoming and Colorado border that was also the halfway point. “From there I knew, it was going to be a lot harder for me to quit because I had already had done half of it and I didn’t come that far to just quit,” Tommy.

Tommy would walk up to 38 miles in a day through Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Somedays he would walk a little less than ten miles to enjoy the immaculate landscapes. “If see a cool river, I want to jump in it. If I see a nice tree, I want to sit under it, eat a snack and drink some Gatorade,” said Tommy. After four and a half months, Tommy made it to his final destination, Canada.

Tommy’s biggest advice for those who dare to conquer the Continental Divide is to start planning it now, do your research on what to pack and follow through. Tommy said if he could change anything, it would be to have a nutritious food plan packed with plenty of protein and vitamins.

For those thinking about starting the challenge, the adventure starts now. “Make a plan, have a vision and bring it to life,” said Tommy. “The hardest part is just starting, and I know it sounds cliché, but you really just have to do it.”