York College exceeds spring enrollment record
York College exceeds spring enrollment record

York College

YORK -- For the second year in a row, York College exceeded its spring enrollment record.

Including undergraduate and graduate programs, the total number of students enrolled in classes for the 2021 spring semester is 618, a hundred more than last spring, say college officials.

“In a time when most colleges are experiencing declines in enrollment, York College has been able to overcome this trend,” college officials said in a press release. “Overall enrollment in colleges and universities is forecast to decline over the next several years and schools have been seeking strategies to increase enrollments. York College has developed several strategic alliances that have led to significant increases in online enrollment which are now impacting on-campus enrollment as well.”

“Our enrollment success is due to multiple partners doing outstanding work — admissions office, coaches, business office and student development — understanding and responding admirably to this critical moment in the history of higher education,” said Jared Stark, vice president of enrollment and athletics, in an interview last October when the fall enrollment also set records. “I believe that our model was successful for fall 2020, but more importantly, I believe it is sustainable into the future.”

