York College celebrates with end-year-banquet; Mr. Ms. YC named

Amber Jimenez, a special and elementary education major from Gilbert, Ariz., was announced as Ms. York College for the 2020-21 academic year. Jimenez has been a four-year starter on the women’s soccer team, York Campus Ministry Intern, member of the Cheer and Dance team, student government, Presidential Leadership Institute, Delta Songfest rep, and a Genesis leader. She was captain of the soccer team, Second Team All-Conference, KCAC Offensive Player of the Week, won the Soccer Identity Award, NAIA Character Award, Cheer and Dance Diligence Character Award, and was a Homecoming Queen candidate. Jimenez plans to move back to Arizona to pursue her teaching and coaching career after graduation.

Looking back at her time at YC, Jimenez states “My time at York College has been one to remember. I am so thankful for the relationships I have built, the memories I have made, and the amount of growth I have had while being here. In the four years there have been celebrations, challenges, and obstacles, but I have enjoyed my time and been blessed to be surrounded by great people. I couldn’t imagine not being at YC. I’m truly thankful for my four memorable years and for the people I have met.”