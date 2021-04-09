York College celebrates with end-year-banquet; Mr. Ms. YC named

YORK -- It was an evening of celebration as York College held its annual All-College Banquet this past week at the Holthus Convention Center in York.
The student body gathered with faculty and staff for a night of reflection, recognition, dinner and fellowship.
Amy Fraser, assistant professor of music and director of Songfest, kicked off the awards and recognition portion of the evening by presenting Omega Phi and Kingsmen with a special Songfest award for their creative and entertaining “Mr. Blue Sky” club show. There was no club competition at this year’s production, but the committee felt the group deserved recognition for their originality and the way they presented their club identity.
Pierce Mederios and Breanna Bembenek were then honored as York College Student-Athletes of the Year. This award is presented by the athletic department to one male and one female athlete for their academic achievement as well as their leadership and service roles on their athletic teams. Mederios, a pre-professional biology major from Mountain Home, Idaho, is a three-time KCAC wrestling champion and a three-time NAIA wrestling national qualifier. Bembenek, a pre-professional biology major from Manhattan, Ill., led the women’s soccer team all four years in scoring, setting multiple YC offensive records. She is a four-time All-KCAC award recipient and is the all-time leading scorer in Panther history with 34 goals.
Wylie, Texas, senior Logan Dye, presented the faculty and staff of the year recipients on behalf of the Student Activities Board. Lindsey Eckert, assistant professor of psychology, was voted by students as the 2021 Faculty Member of the Year. Eckert is in her sixth year and chairs the psychology department at York College. Staff Member of the Year went to Chad Mattox, head men’s wrestling coach. Mattox is in his second year with the wrestling program and also teaches social studies at York Middle School.
Dr. Sam Garner, vice-president for spiritual development, presented the 2021 David and Nellie Reppart Award for Service. Formerly known as the Second Miler Award, the recognition honors those who go above and beyond in how they approach their YC ministry. Meghan Shruck, dean of students, was this year’s award recipient for “her incredible work and heart of service caring for students throughout the pandemic.”
Recognized by President Sam Smith for their years of service to York College were: Jeff Albers, Eryn Conyers, Matt Coppinger, Curly Cox, Dr. Trissa Cox, Bailey Davis, Corinna Minjarez, Dr. Stacie Turnbull, and Sarah Van Gomple (five years); Jared Leinen, Dr. Shannon Leinen, Roni Miller, Catherine Seufferlein, and Dr. Terry Seufferlein (10 years); Dr. Clark Roush and Steddon Sikes (35 years).
At the conclusion of the award ceremony, Mr. and Ms. York College candidates were recognized by Catherine Seufferlein, vice-president for student development, and Meghan Shruck. Faculty and staff make the selection for this award from among graduating seniors. Candidates embody a commitment to the mission, purpose and core values of York College. They must be well-rounded individuals who pursue spiritual integrity and academic excellence while making contributions to the campus and community, forming healthy personal relationships and living godly lives.
Amber Jimenez, a special and elementary education major from Gilbert, Ariz., was announced as Ms. York College for the 2020-21 academic year. Jimenez has been a four-year starter on the women’s soccer team, York Campus Ministry Intern, member of the Cheer and Dance team, student government, Presidential Leadership Institute, Delta Songfest rep, and a Genesis leader. She was captain of the soccer team, Second Team All-Conference, KCAC Offensive Player of the Week, won the Soccer Identity Award, NAIA Character Award, Cheer and Dance Diligence Character Award, and was a Homecoming Queen candidate. Jimenez plans to move back to Arizona to pursue her teaching and coaching career after graduation.
Looking back at her time at YC, Jimenez states “My time at York College has been one to remember. I am so thankful for the relationships I have built, the memories I have made, and the amount of growth I have had while being here. In the four years there have been celebrations, challenges, and obstacles, but I have enjoyed my time and been blessed to be surrounded by great people. I couldn’t imagine not being at YC. I’m truly thankful for my four memorable years and for the people I have met.”
Diego Korol, a business administration and accounting major from Santiago, Chile, was chosen Mr. York College by faculty and staff. Korol has been a member of the men’s soccer team, Residence Life, and vice president of Phi Beta Lambda (PBL). He is a member of the Dean’s List, a 2020 Homecoming King candidate, and a three-time PBL national placer including first place in Emerging Business Issues in 2019. He was named the Nebraska PBL Member of the Year and was elected as the Nebraska State PBL vice president of membership. Upon graduation, Korol plans to serve as the graduate assistant for the men’s soccer team.
Reflecting on his years as a student, Korol said, “Before York College, I lacked purpose. Now, throughout all the experiences YC has offered, I have learned that my purpose in life is to help others. I find happiness when serving others. Four years ago I came to YC as a kid, and I am graduating as a man with goals, dreams, values, and most importantly, purpose. I will be forever grateful for YC.”