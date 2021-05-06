York College celebrates graduation

“Be timely and dependable. Respond quickly and follow through.

“Do hard things. It’s a great opportunity for you to shine… to grow… to demonstrate that you are a great team player.

“Be kind. You never know at what point what kind act or kind word you do or say today may come back in the future.”

“Focus on what’s important. You are about to become very, very busy with your lives so focus on what’s important — on your faith, on your friends, and on your family.”

After Garrett’s address, York College Provost Dr. Shane Mountjoy recognized some of the academic achievements of the graduating seniors, calling attention to those who were wearing honor medallions inscribed with the college seal. Asking each group to stand, Mountjoy had the audience applaud for those who graduated Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude and Cum Laude. He also recognized four students who graduated with perfect 4.0 grade point averages: Kellie Fredendall, Amalia Magner, Taylor O'Brien and Cole Satterfield.

A special faculty honor this year was given to Mrs. Gail Miller, associate professor of biology.

