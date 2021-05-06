York College celebrates graduation

YORK -- It was a beautiful morning on the York College campus as more than 70 students graduated during the 2021 spring commencement ceremony.
Held in the Campbell Student Activity Center, the seats and bleachers were filled with proud parents, excited family members and eager graduates ready to receive their degrees. Several from the class of 2020 chose to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas since they missed out on the opportunity last spring.
Dr. Allison D. Garrett, president of Emporia State University, was the featured speaker at commencement. Prior to joining ESU, she worked nearly four years as executive vice-president at Abilene Christian University, five years as senior vice-president for academic affairs at Oklahoma Christian University and three years as associate professor of law at Faulkner University. Before pursuing a career in higher education, Garrett spent 16 years as an attorney, including two years as a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney and 10 years with Walmart Stores, Inc., where she rose from corporate counsel to vice-president and general counsel of the corporate division. She also served as the vice-president for Benefits Compliance and Planning at Walmart.
Dr. Garrett asked graduates to consider five things that would make a difference in their lifelong pursuits:
“Continue to develop good communication skills. Write well. Be able to speak to others and explain complicated things in easy-to-understand language.
“Be timely and dependable. Respond quickly and follow through.
“Do hard things. It’s a great opportunity for you to shine… to grow… to demonstrate that you are a great team player.
“Be kind. You never know at what point what kind act or kind word you do or say today may come back in the future.”
“Focus on what’s important. You are about to become very, very busy with your lives so focus on what’s important — on your faith, on your friends, and on your family.”
After Garrett’s address, York College Provost Dr. Shane Mountjoy recognized some of the academic achievements of the graduating seniors, calling attention to those who were wearing honor medallions inscribed with the college seal. Asking each group to stand, Mountjoy had the audience applaud for those who graduated Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude and Cum Laude. He also recognized four students who graduated with perfect 4.0 grade point averages: Kellie Fredendall, Amalia Magner, Taylor O'Brien and Cole Satterfield.
A special faculty honor this year was given to Mrs. Gail Miller, associate professor of biology.
“For 36 years Gail Miller has made many contributions to this institution in and out of the classroom and in a lot of different roles,” said Mountjoy. “Over the years she served as an example and a sounding board for many faculty members and administrators. She is a personal friend to many of us employed here and she is a gifted educator who has given much to our students and to activities. She has served as a mentor in matters of education, science, life and faith.”
Mountjoy talked about Miller’s noteworthy teaching, her love for students and the significant service she has given to the institutional mission. “In recognition of the extensive contributions and sacrifices she has made over the last three and a half decades, York College is conferring the status of Professor Emeritus on our friend and colleague Gail Miller.”
Miller joins YC faculty emeriti Dr. Robert W. Lawrence and her husband Dr. L. Ray Miller II in this honor.
The ceremony continued as graduates lined up to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas from President Sam Smith with a smile, a handshake, and frequently, a hug. Those receiving bachelor’s degrees were then hooded by their escort with the color of academic regalia that represented their field of study.
The York College Concert Choir, conducted by Dr. Clark Roush, closed out the ceremony by performing “Go Ye Now in Peace” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” before leading the audience in the singing of the York College Alma Mater.
***
2021 Graduates
Master’s Degree: Kelly Fike—M.A. Curriculum and Instruction, Miranda Jordan—M.A. Organizational and Global Leadership
Bachelor's Degree: Joshua Anderson, Melanie Lopez, Bree Atmore***, AV Banks, Isaac Barnes**, Bailee Bastin**, Breanna Bembenek, TyReece Berry, Dajour Boasman, William Bowman, Tyler Brakenhoff, Eric Chambers, Breianna Cortez**, Danielle Cornejo, Deja Derrell, Shelby Dudar***, Logan Dye***, Brianna Eckerberg***, Brianna Florvilus, Kellie Fredendall***, Harriet Freitas***, Kyla Gilstrap**, Benjamen Gramm**, Nakia Hackel, Jonathan Halk, Mason Hays**, Emily Hoskin**, Ta’ Shay Jackson, Amber Jimenez**, Logan Kaliff, Jennifer Kerby-Dabbs**, Thaddaeus Kinney***, Diego Korol**, Ethan Lanz*, Nevell Lenard, Connor Lewis, Diana Leyva**, Gabriela Loya*, Amalia Magner***, Graham Marks*, Kevan Mathis**, Pierce Mederios***, Molly Miller, Victoria Miller, Ciera Montalvo, Aubrey Myers, Connie Nickell, Taylor O’Brien***, Heidi Odom, Blessing Osueke***, Marissa Patterson, Sadie Pittman, Zane Pittman, Abriana Ramirez, Armani Rochon, Joseph Ruffcorn, Elizabeth Ryan***, Jessica Salazar*, Ivo Santos, Cole Satterfield***, Tori Schindler*, Haley Scoffield, Adam Selvage***, Trevor Slawter, Devin Smith, Keenan Thorburn, Madison Trujillo**, Aaron Vallez, Kiana Villarreal, Kendra Wakefield*, Naomi Warren**, Kafani Williams, Aubrey Winkler***