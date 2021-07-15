York College brings video games to a competitive level

YORK- Esports have been around at the college level for the past six to ten years, but it has slowly grown over the past five years. This fall, Collin Tucker will be leading his own team at York College.

Tucker moved from Denver Colo., in 2011 to attend York College. He was the Director of Resident Life from 2018-2020 where he held various game nights for students throughout the year.

“One of my biggest pastimes was playing games with my friends, but I never got the opportunity to play esports,” Tucker said. “I would have loved to compete when I was in school.”

This summer, Tucker was the coach for the library summer camp held on Fridays.

“The library reached out to me to see if I would be willing to help,” Tucker said. “It was something they had done in the past, but they didn’t have enough help this year.”

Some of his responsibilities were to set the equipment up, monitor the games, and help the kids with any problems they had. Tucker said the camp brought them into the community instead of just playing games at home.

Even though the library camp was recreational, Tucker said the participants were still able to play against each other.