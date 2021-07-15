York College brings video games to a competitive level

YORK- Esports have been around at the college level for the past six to ten years, but it has slowly grown over the past five years. This fall, Collin Tucker will be leading his own team at York College.
Tucker moved from Denver Colo., in 2011 to attend York College. He was the Director of Resident Life from 2018-2020 where he held various game nights for students throughout the year.
“One of my biggest pastimes was playing games with my friends, but I never got the opportunity to play esports,” Tucker said. “I would have loved to compete when I was in school.”
This summer, Tucker was the coach for the library summer camp held on Fridays.
“The library reached out to me to see if I would be willing to help,” Tucker said. “It was something they had done in the past, but they didn’t have enough help this year.”
Some of his responsibilities were to set the equipment up, monitor the games, and help the kids with any problems they had. Tucker said the camp brought them into the community instead of just playing games at home.
Even though the library camp was recreational, Tucker said the participants were still able to play against each other.
“I brought a few games in my own collection to show the campers the different types of games they can play,” Tucker said.
Video games can be recreational or competitive. Tucker said most people can play games online for free, but they can also join clubs in college if they want to play more seriously.
“Esports is competitive video gaming,” Tucker said. “Most of the games are team based, and you compete like a regular athletic sport. There will be a certain number of games the students will play in the season, and then they will have a conference at the end.”
Tucker said that there were several students who were good enough to join esports at some of the game nights he helped with, but they didn’t have any teams available at the time.
Because of growing interest, the administration at York College approached Tucker about starting a team. Tucker began taking online seminars to get information on conferences and what to expect as a coach.
York College will be joining the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) for competitions. The other schools in the conference are Ottawa University, Kansas Wesleyan University, Bethany College, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, University of St. Mary, and Columbia College-Kansas City.
“We will have an eight-week season with structured practices,” Tucker said. “Our competitions will be held remotely. They will be streamed on Twitch (a live streaming platform for gamers). At the end, we will travel to Kansas to meet up for a weekend for an in-person conference tournament.”
Tucker said having in- person tournaments will give students the opportunity to meet the other students they are playing against.
Concordia, Wayne State, and Midland are the universities in Nebraska who also have an esports team. Even though they are in a different conference, Tucker said his team will still have scrimmages with them.
Currently, there are eight students at York College who have signed up to be a part of the team in the fall. Tucker said he is still recruiting because they still have a few spots to fill.
Tucker has been visiting the local Nebraska high schools who have esports teams to show them what the collegiate level is like.
“I’ve been able to tell them what the transition is like,” Tucker said. “There are recruiting websites for students who have played competitively in high school. They put their statistics online, and I can reach out to them to see if York College is a good fit.”
Tucker says he also hopes he can get York College’s name out there. One hope is that he can eventually add more scholarship opportunities for students.
“Esports is definitely a draw for students,” Tucker said. “I have some players who want to come to York for esports and attend the business school. Some of my players come from around the country.”
Tucker has also been spending time by organizing schedules and practice times. He said he wants to make sure the players are being good students.
“I was surprised of how much I didn’t know because I follow so many different leagues and organizations,” Tucker said. I am glad I have this opportunity to do something I am really passionate about.”
If students are interested in joining, they can email Collin at ctucker@york.edu. They can also go online to fill out an interest form at https://ycpanthers.com/esports-recruit.