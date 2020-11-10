 Skip to main content
York College allows optional online learning
York College allows optional online learning

York College snow
Eric J Eckert

YORK – York College is allowing students to go to online learning at this time, if they choose to do so.

Brent Magner at York College, shared that, “In response to a wide variety of student needs, along with an increased incidence of COVID-19 in our community and on campus, students have been given the option to complete the fall semester online beginning Monday, November 9. Previously, virtual instruction was an option only for students who were in quarantine or isolation. Under the revised guidelines, students may opt for virtual instruction regardless of their current status. This is not a move to all online classes as in-person instruction will continue until November 19.

“The change is an effort to provide greater flexibility for a wide range of student needs. Along with the option to attend classes online, students may also return home early.

“For students who choose to remain, the York College campus is open with all services and offices available until Thanksgiving break and again after the break until the semester ends on December 17. Additionally, we will continue to safely host extra-curricular activities as scheduled.

“Support services for students in isolation due to contracting COVD-19 will be available until those affected have recovered and may safely return home. The spring semester will begin face-to-face seated classes on Monday, January 11, 2021.”

