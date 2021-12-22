York College adds computer science and cybersecurity majors

YORK -- York College has announced two new majors in computer science and cybersecurity.

York College officials say they expect these new academic programs will provide students with expertise in a high-growth field in which employers are desperately searching for talent.

"We are excited for this next step in our academic growth,” shared Dr. Shane Mountjoy, provost. “The computer science and cybersecurity programs fit nicely into our science and mathematics programs and allow for more options for our students in their studies and future careers."

Computer science is one of today’s most in-demand fields. With over 700,000 tech jobs currently open and an average expected salary of $105,000, software developers are desperately needed across most industries.

The outlook for cybersecurity careers is also extremely positive, with approximately 2.93 million cybersecurity positions open around the globe.