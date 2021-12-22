York College adds computer science and cybersecurity majors

YORK -- York College has announced two new majors in computer science and cybersecurity.
York College officials say they expect these new academic programs will provide students with expertise in a high-growth field in which employers are desperately searching for talent.
"We are excited for this next step in our academic growth,” shared Dr. Shane Mountjoy, provost. “The computer science and cybersecurity programs fit nicely into our science and mathematics programs and allow for more options for our students in their studies and future careers."
Computer science is one of today’s most in-demand fields. With over 700,000 tech jobs currently open and an average expected salary of $105,000, software developers are desperately needed across most industries.
The outlook for cybersecurity careers is also extremely positive, with approximately 2.93 million cybersecurity positions open around the globe.
“Our goal is to support students with the career outcomes they most desire as they prepare to enter the workforce,” said David Odom, vice president for enrollment. “Building our repository of degrees in technology industries improves our marketability among higher education institutions. As more of society and the economy become dependent on technology, positions in this field are set for much growth.”
York’s computer science and cybersecurity programs are available for students starting in fall 2022 through a partnership with the Lower Cost Models Consortium, a select group of colleges and universities across the country collaborating on premier offerings that focus on providing students with successful pathways to employment.
York’s computer science curriculum is supported by Google and developed in partnership with two premier University of Michigan faculty members, Dr. Charles Severance and Dr. Colleen Van Lent. Their involvement ensures that the learning outcomes in this new program are in line with the most recent expectations of major employers and graduate schools.
For more information about the new undergraduate programs, visit York’s website at york.edu.